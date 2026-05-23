Where Does Penn State's 2027 Recruiting Class Go Next?

Penn State's 2027 recruiting class reached a milestone on May 22, when two players committed to bring the class' total to 20 recruits. Those decisions lifted the Nittany Lions' class to No. 1 in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports' national rankings, and fifth in a crowded field of recruiting classes.

Penn State isn't finished. Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell continues to target a narrowing list of targets to close out the class. Campbell and his staff also are preparing for their first summer official-visit season, which begins when the recruiting calendar flips May 28.

Here's a look at where Penn State's 2027 class stands, and where it's headed, entering official-visit season.

Penn State has the Big Ten' top-ranked class

Penn State Nittany Lions footbal coach Matt Campbell waves to the crowd during a Big Ten wrestling match vs. Nebraska. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New Jersey tight end Sean Currie and Utah defensive Aniti Paiva announced their commitments within 30 minutes of each other, bringing Penn State's 2027 class to 20 players. That was quite a threshold to cross for a program that didn't have a commit until late March.

Penn State's class includes six 4-star prospects, as graded by 247Sports, led by defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery. The Philadelphia-area tackle ranks sixth nationally at his position and 65th overall nationally. So far, he's the to-ranked player in the class.

But Campbell has made clear that he'll recruit star power without prioritizing that above all else. Fourteen of the players in the 2027 class are 3-star prospects whom Campbell recruited for fit, both on field and off.

Quarterback Will Wood is an example. A 3-star prospect from Massachusetts, Wood has a lively arm and the leadership qualities that Campbell prizes in a quarterback. Though Penn State also recruited higher-ranked prospects at the position, Wood ultimately might be the better fit.

Penn State targets to watch

NEWS: Four-Star EDGE Ifeanyi Emedobi is down to Michigan, Penn State, Indiana, and Minnesota, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’2 214 EDGE is ranked as a Top 3 EDGE in Indiana (per Rivals)⁰⁰He’s locked in official visits to each of his finalistshttps://t.co/RMsEZvsko8 pic.twitter.com/b0RGa3qF2w — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 22, 2026

Penn State will have room for a big class; the program has 22 seniors or redshirt seniors on its 2026 roster. Some positions look set (notably quarterback, tight end and cornerback) while others will get fortification. Defensive end is chief among them.

Ifeanyi Emedobi, a 4-star edge rusher from Indiana, recently placed Penn State in his top four with fellow Big Ten teams Indiana, Michigan and Minnesota. He has an official visit scheduled for Penn State in June, which will precede visits to Indiana and Michigan.

Another defensive end to watch is Elijah Guertin, a 3-star player from Rhode Island who has scheduled a June official visit to Penn State. He also plans to go to Florida and Tennessee and has received recent offers from Michigan, UCLA, Kentucky and Nebraska.

Penn State also continues to recruit 4-star in-state edge rusher Abraham Sesay from Downingtown East, who is the third-ranked player in Pennsylvania. However, Sesay does not have an official visit scheduled to Penn State. He is expected to make official visits to LSU, Notre Dame and Florida State. Sesay is the second-highest ranked uncommtted edge rusher, according to 247Sports.

Offensively, Pittsburgh-area wide receiver Khalil Taylor remains among the top-ranked players on Penn State's board. Taylor was among the first players to commit to Penn State's 2027 class before re-opening his recruiting process after James Franklin was fired.

Taylor has been to Penn State since Campbell re-offered and has an official visit set for June. He's also scheduled to Alabama, Nebraska and Georgia, meaning Penn State faces a competitive market to bring him back into the class.

Concurrently, Penn State is recruiting multiple other receivers, notably 4-star Alabama prospect Deshawn Hall. Several members of Penn State's coaching staff recently made an in-home visit with Hall.

What's next on the schedule

A general view of Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The NCAA recruiting calendar goes into a four-day dead period from May 24-27 before visit season begins. Four weekends from late May to mid-June are available for on-campus visits before the summer dead period begins June 22.

Penn State will host multiple weekend of extensive official visits, for both committed and uncommitted recruits. Penn State's camp schedule includes three prospect camps, two big man challenges and several 7-on-7 camps.

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