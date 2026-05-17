Six Intriguing Players Highlighting Penn State's 2027 Recruiting Class

Penn State coach Matt Campbell moved methodically through process of building his 2026 roster before setting the program's foundation for the future. The Nittany Lions did not have one commit in their 2027 recruiting class when spring practice began. In mid-May, they have the nation's sixth-ranked class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Penn State's 18 commits represent a cross-section of Penn State's traditional recruiting territories and Campbell's former topography at Iowa State. The recruiting class includes 11 players from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio and Maryland but also prospects from Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota.

It's a unique class that will grow but already has some intriguing players. Who stands out? Here's a look at some of the most interesting Penn State football commits in the 2027 recruiting class.

Quarterback Will Wood

WE ARE 🦁🦁 https://t.co/S3F2iBGKIg — Will Wood 4⭐️ 27’ QB (@willwood11_) May 15, 2026

Penn State's recruiting process at quarterback was fascinating to watch this spring. Campbell pitched two of the nation's top-10 quarterbacks in Will Mencl and Peter Bourque, who committed to Oregon and Virginia Tech, respectively.

But Penn State also began scouting Massachusetts quarterback Will Wood and offered him a scholarship in April. The fit proved strong, as Wood committed to the Nittany Lions one day after Bourque committed to Franklin at Penn State.

Wood is a prolific touchdown passer, throwing for 42 scores (and just one interception) at Xaverian Brothers High last seasons. He went 11 for 16 for 345 yards and five scores in his team's victory in the MIAA Division I Super Bowl at Gillette Stadum.

Wood also seems to fit Campbell's ethos for the position, that of the starting quarterback who is linked with his head coach. Penn State has a young quarterback room now, with three players having four years of eligibility. But quarterbacks transfer, and Penn State needed one in this class. Wood sppears to be a strong fit.

Defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Stanley Montgomery has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 290 DL chose the Nittany Lions over Kentucky, Rutgers, and Virginia



He’s ranked as the No. 9 DL in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings https://t.co/GT9U3GNbpA pic.twitter.com/xCDWdtZxrE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 30, 2026

Montgomery, a defensive lineman from Philadelphia's Archbishop Ryan, is the highest-ranked player in the class so far. He is a 4-star prospect and the No. 65 player overall nationally, according to 247Sports. Montgomery also is the sixth-ranked running back in the country.

Though he hasn't issued a "dominate the state" recruiting directive, Campbell has made clear that he values Penn State's traditional recruiting territory. Retaining a link to Philadelphia is imperative, and gaining a commitment from one of the city's top players reflected that. Penn State also has developed some NFL defensive talent from the Philadelphia area. Montgomery wants to be next.

Wide receiver Landon Blum

Really appreciate @KashifMoore and @T_Mouser for making the trip to Woodbine, IA for a home visit‼️Had a great time spending the day and showing Coach Moore around Woodbine also!! #WeAre @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/RBTfoe15qV — Landon Blum (@landon_blum) May 13, 2026

Campbell references former Iowa State receivers Jaydin Higgins and Jaylen Noel, both now with the Houston Texans, as proof of his ability to identify and develop the position. That's what makes Blum a player to watch.

Blum is a 4-star receiver from Iowa who plays for Woodbine High's state-power 8-player team.

It's a faster and tighter style of football that challenges receivers to be more creative in less space. Blum thrives in the Woodbine offense, catching 60 passes for more than 1,000 yards last season.

Campbell offered Blum while he was coaching at Iowa State and re-offered at Penn State, so the head coach sees a Big Ten future for the 6-4 receiver.

Tight end Cooper Terwilliger

Campbell has raved about Penn State's recent tight end history, as it mirrors his love of the position. Tight ends Ben Brahmer, Gabe Burkle and Cooper Alexander followed Campbell from Iowa State to Penn State. Brahmer (6-7, 252 pounds) is a potential all-Big Ten tight end, and Burkle will be a player to watch as he recovers from a 2025 ACL tear.

Campbell got off to a good start in recruiting tight ends at Penn State by receiving a commitment from 4-star South Carolina prospect Cooper Terwilliger. As the nation's 11th-ranked tight end, Terwilliger chose Penn State over Indiana, Michigan, Notre Dame, Alabama, Iowa and Nebraska, among others.

Terwilliger (6-5, 225) has the frame of a growing Big Ten tight end and a productive streak; he caught 38 passes for 549 yards and four touchdowns last season. Plus, he opened the rare South Dakota market to Penn State.

Wide receiver Jamir Dean

Dean is a riser in Penn State's class. He committed to the Nittany Lions in early May as a 3-star prospect. Dean recently earned his fourth star, according to the 247Sports Composite, and now is a top-50 receiver nationally.

Dean is a three-sport athlete at Alcoa (Tennessee) High, where he is a two-time, first-team all-state receiver. Dean also made the Tennessee Sports Writersall-state basketball team, averaging 13.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in Alcoa's state-title run. On the track, Dean recently ran a time of 10.8 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Cornerback Kei'Shjuan Telfair

Telfair is the highest-ranked of four cornerbacks in Penn State's 2027 class, underscoring Terry Smith's skill at recruiting and developing the position. Telfair is a 4-star Ohio player who is a top-15 player at his position nationally.

Telfair chose Penn State from a list of teams that included Ohio State, Michigan, Miami, Clemson and Notre Dame, among many others. His commitment blended Smith's posiitional recruiting skill with Campbell's refreshed approach in Ohio, which he recruited (at a smaller scale) as the head coach at Toledo.

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