Where Penn State Ranks in the Early Heisman Trophy Odds
Penn State football has won just one Heisman Trophy, with John Cappelletti achieving his feat more than 50 years ago. The Nittany Lions have had a few contenders since then, most recently with tight end Tyler Warren finishing seventh last season, but haven't been represented at the Heisman ceremony since Larry Johnson Jr. was a finalist in 2002.
Could that change this year? FanDuel's early Heisman Trophy odds suggest that quarterback Drew Allar will be a contender. Allar has the fifth-best odds among FanDuel's preseason Heisman Trophy candidates at +1400.
Penn State's third-year starting quarterback ranks behind three quarterbacks and college football's top receiver. FanDuel's odds favorite is Texas quarterback Arch Manning (+700), followed by LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (+800) and Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (+900). Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State's star sophomore receiver, checks in at +1300.
Penn State running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who will share the position for a fourth straight season, also share long-shot Heisman Trophy odds at +30000. They're both behind former Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula, who begins his first season at Missouri with odds at +10000.
Allar enters his third season as Penn State's starter rejuvenated following the Nittany Lions' run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said that Allar has deep-dived into his training program since Penn State fell to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.
"He's getting stronger," Kotelnicki said. "He looks really lean. I teased him the other day, I said, you can actually see his deltoids and traps a little bit. Of course I say that in jest, but it's true. He knows, going through all those reps and cut-ups, what he wants to improve on and what he wants to do. He has a really good understanding about his capabilities and limitations. And he doesn't have a lot of limitations.
"I mean, a year ago, people were talking about his mobility, and I think he's proven that he can be mobile. He's only improved that, which is a specific thing to him. But from where he was in January, with what we're doing offensively, how he's playing, how he's gelling with the skill players, it's just so effortless to go out there and talk about the plays and install things. He's like, 'We're good,' so we can just go out there and execute."
Penn State has been looking for another Heisman Trophy to showcase since Cappelletti won the award in 1973. Quarterback Chuck Fusina finished second in 1978, and running back Ki-Jana was runner-up in 1994, when quarterback Kerry Collins finished fourth. Johnson was third in 2002, while running back Saquon Barkley placed fourth in 2017, although he didn't receive an invitation to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
Other top finishers since Cappelletti's win included quarterback Michael Robinson (fifth in 2005), quarterback Todd Blackledge (sixth in 1982) and running back Curtis Enis (sixth in 1997).
Penn State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium.
