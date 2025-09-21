Where Penn State Ranks in the Week 5 College Football Polls
Penn State lost a spot in the AP Top 25 college football poll after its bye week but still will host a top-10 matchup Saturday when the Oregon Ducks visit Beaver Stadium for the annual White Out.
The Nittany Lions host Oregon in a rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game, this time at Beaver Stadium for the first time since 1964. Penn State leads the series with Oregon 3-2, including a 38-20 win over the Ducks in the 1995 Rose Bowl to complete its last undefeated season.
Here's a look at where Penn State stands in the Week 5 college football rankings, including one in which the Ducks and Nittany Lions are 1-2 in the country.
AP Top 25
Penn State (3-0) fell one spot to No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 behind Miami, which defeated Florida 26-7 to jump over the Nittany Lions. Penn State had been No. 2 in the AP Top 25 since the preseason. Ohio State, which also had a bye week, remained at No. 1. Oregon, which improved to 4-0 with a 41-7 win over Oregon State, is No. 6.
Coaches Poll
Penn State remained at No. 2 in the Coaches Poll, administered by USA Today, behind Ohio State. The Nittany Lions continued to receive three first-place votes from the coaches in the poll. Oregon held firm at No. 5 in the Coaches Poll, one spot ahead of Miami.
ESPN College Football Power Index
The FPI delivered quite a shuffle in Week 5, moving Penn State down three spots to No. 10 following its bye week. The index gives Penn State a 38.8-percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, a 6.6-percent chance to reach the championship game and a 1.2-percent chance to finish the regular season undefeated.
Oregon remained at No. 1 in the FPI and has a 71.8-percent chance to make the CFP. With its 63-10 win over Illinois, Indiana climbed 10 spots to No. 6 in the FPI. Five Big Ten teams and five SEC teams compose the FPI's top 10, with Miami at No. 11.
SP+ Rankings
Oregon and Penn State enter their Saturday-night matchup at Beaver Stadium ranked atop Bill Connelly's SP+ rankings at ESPN. Oregon is No. 1 and Penn State is No. 2 in the latest SP+ rankings, which Connelly describes as a "tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."
Oregon and Penn State flipped positions in the SP+ rankings after Week 4. Oregon's rating (29.7) is three points higher than Penn State's (26.6).
Massey Ratings
Penn State remained at No. 5 in the latest Massey Ratings, which take into account such data points as offensive and defensive power, home-field advantage, strength of schedule and strength of future schedule. Penn State is one spot behind Oregon.
One data point that goes against Penn State in the Massey Ratings is strength of schedule. The Nittany Lions rank 136th, or last, in college football. That will change Saturday.