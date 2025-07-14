Where Penn State Stands in the Latest Rivals Recruiting Rankings
Rivals released its latest mega-update to the 2026 recruiting rankings, which landed under a new umbrella. On3 recently acquired Rivals from Yahoo Sports, putting two of the leading recruiting companies under the same roof. Rivals will continue to cover recruiting and rank teams and prospects, and this 2026 class breakdown represents its first iteration under new management.
Penn State football's 2026 class is 16th in Rivals' latest set of industry rankings, down three spots from its last check-in. With a class score of 89.962, the Nittany Lions also rank fifth in the Big Ten behind USC, Oregon, Ohio State and Michigan.
Where does James Franklin's 2026 class rank in the Rivals 300? Here's a look at some of Penn State's top prospects and some potential risers in the next set of rankings.
The top 5 players in Penn State's 2026 recruiting class
No. 64: Kevin Brown: The 6-5, 260-pound offensive lineman from Harrisburg High is the second-ranked player in Pennsylvania and the third-ranked interior lineman. Brown is a 4-star prospect who received a grade of 93 from Rivals. He committed to Penn State in July 2024, joining Harrisburg teammate Messiah Mickens.
No. 143: Messiah Mickens: The 4-star running back earned a Rivals grade of 91 and is Pennsylvania's third-ranked player behind his teammate. Mickens, the nation's 14th-ranked running back, was the first player to commit to Penn State's 2026 recruiting class.
No. 185: Davion Brown: The 4-star receiver from Richmond, Virginia, has been a rising player in Penn State's 2026 class. He improved to No. 30 at his position in the Rivals industry rankings. Though Rivals lists Brown as a 3-star prospect, his industry grade is 91.5.
No 188: Matt Sieg: A 4-star Pennsylvania safety, Sieg, who plays at Fort Cherry High, committed to Penn State in November 2024. He earned a 91.47 grade from the Rivals industry rankings and is the seventh-ranked prospect in Pennsylvania. Sieg also is a top-20 safety nationally.
No. 220: Jackson Ford: The 4-star edge rusher from Malven Prep outside Philadelphia is one of Penn State's most recent commits, having announced his decision in late June. Brown immediately became one of the class' top-ranked players. His Rivals industry grade is 90.99, and Brown is the 10th-ranked player in Pennsylvania.
Penn State commits to watch in future rankings
Quarterback Troy Huhn: The 4-star California prospect is the No. 17 quarterback and No. 253 player in the Rivals industry rankings. After competing in the Elite 11 Finals this summer, Huhn has a chance to move up in the next Rivals rankings. He's also the lone quarterback in Penn State's 2026 class, following Peyton Falzone's departure to Auburn.
Offensive lineman Ben Eziuka: The Detroit Catholic Central standout has elicited some different ranking perspectives. Neither Rivals nor 247Sports lists Eziuka among their top 500 players, but ESPN grades the 6-3, 295-pound lineman as a 4-star prospect and the 258th-ranked player in its ESPN 300. That makes Eziuka a player to follow.
Tight end Pierce Petersohn: A 4-star prospect in Rivals' industry rankings, Petersohn generates recruiting attention through his multi-sport skill set and college cieling. He plays quarterback at Triton High in Minnesota but is a tight end recruit in college. Players like him can be difficult to rank, so watch for Petersohn's status to climb.
