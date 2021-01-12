Where to Find Penn State Alumni in the NFL Divisional Playoffs

Penn State has been represented in 49 Super Bowls. Who will make it 50?

Penn State is represented on seven of the eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs, which reaches the divisional round this weekend. So Penn State's chances are strong that a former player will represent the program in the Super Bowl for the 50th time.

The Lions have a long Super Bowl history, having been represented in 49 of the 54 championship games since 1967. Penn State ranks fifth among college programs with 114 Super Bowl appearances.

Penn State lettermen have won 58 Super Bowl rings, including two last season (Kansas City's Stefen Wisniewski and Jordan Lucas). Among the remaining teams, only Cleveland does not have a former Penn State player on its roster.

So who's next? Here's how to watch Penn State in the playoffs.

Saturday

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers

When: 4:30 p.m. EST

TV: Fox

Rams: Defensive back/special teams Nick Scott; Linebacker Troy Reeder (transferred to Delaware from Penn State)

Packers: Safety Adrian Amos

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

When: 8:15 p.m. EST

TV: NBC

Ravens: Quarterback Trace McSorley

Bills: Offensive lineman Ryan Bates

Sunday

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3 p.m. EST

TV: CBS

Kansas City Chiefs: Offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

When: 6:40 p.m. EST

TV: Fox

Buccaneers: Receiver Chris Godwin; Offensive lineman Donovan Smith

Saints: Cornerback Grant Haley; Defensive end Anthony Zettel (practice squad); Punter Blake Gillikin (injured reserve); Receiver Juwan Johnson (transferred to Oregon from Penn State)

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.