September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
WrestlingFootballBasketballOlympic SportsSI TIX
Search

Where to Find the Nittany Lions in the  NFL

A total of 41 Penn State alumni, including six rookies, are NFL rosters.
Author:
Publish date:

Penn State has 41 former athletes, including six rookies, on NFL rosters to start the 2021 season.

The former Nittany Lions populate 23 NFL rosters, with kicker Robbie Gould once again holding the alumni mark for longevity. Gould is entering his 17th NFL season and fifth with the San Francisco 49ers.

The rookies who are on NFL rosters are Micah Parsons (Dallas), Odafe Oweh (Baltimore), Pat Freiermuth (Pittsburgh), Shaka Toney (Washington), Michal Menet (Arizona) and Will Fries (Indianapolis).

In addition, former Penn State lacrosse player Chris Hogan (New Orleans) and former basketball player Ross Travis (Arizona) are in the NFL once again.

Here's the complete list of Penn State players in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals

  • Defensive lineman Jack Crawford (injured reserve)
  • Offensive lineman Michal Menet
  • Tight end Ross Travis

Baltimore Ravens

  • Quarterback Trace McSorley
  • Defensive end Odafe Oweh

Buffalo Bills

  • Offensive lineman Ryan Bates

Carolina Panthers

  • Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos
  • Defensive lineman DaQuan Jones

Chicago Bears

  • Tight end Jesse James
  • Receiver Allen Robinson II

Dallas Cowboys

  • Offensive lineman Connor McGovern
  • Linebacker Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos

  • Receiver DaeSean Hamilton (injured reserve)
  • Receiver KJ Hamler

Detroit Lions

  • Fullback Jason Cabinda
  • Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers

  • Safety Adrian Amos

Indianapolis Colts

  • Offensive lineman Will Fries
  • Defensive lineman Robert Windsor (injured reserve)

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Tight end Nick Bowers
  • Defensive end Carl Nassib

Los Angeles Rams

  • Safety Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins

  • Tight end Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings

  • Receiver Dan Chisena (injured reserve)

New Orleans Saints

  • Punter Blake Gillikin
  • Tight end Chris Hogan

New York Giants

  • Running back Saquon Barkley
  • Linebacker Cam Brown
  • Defensive lineman Austin Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Running back Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Linebacker Marcus Allen
  • Tight end Pat Freiermuth

San Francisco 49ers

  • Defensive lineman Kevin Givens
  • Kicker Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks

  • Cornerback John Reid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Receiver Chris Godwin
  • Offensive lineman Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans

  • Kicker Sam Ficken
  • Linebacker Jan Johnson

Washington Football Team

  • Safety Troy Apke
  • Defensive end Shaka Toney

Read more

Ranking the top 10 wins of James Franklin's career at Penn State

Penn State's Sean Clifford: 'I'm the most confident quarterback in the country'

Receiver Jahan Dotson is ready to explode this season

Beaver Stadium
Football

Penn State Dedicates 'Chair of Honor' at Beaver Stadium

Micah Parsons
Football

Where to Find the Nittany Lions in the NFL

Sean Clifford Wisconsin
Football

Penn State-Ball State Prediction: Is This a Trap?

James Franklin fans
Football

Why Isn't James Franklin Tweeting 'Ball State, Ball State, Ball State' This Week?

Beaver Stadium
Football

Heading Back to Beaver Stadium? Here's What You Need to Know

Penn State Wisconsin 2
Football

Ranking the 10 Best Wins of James Franklin's Career at Penn State

Jordan Stout Wisconsin
Football

Despite Missed Extra Point, Penn State's Jordan Stout Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

Noah Cain Wisconsin
Football

Next Up: Penn State Faces an Intriguing Challenge From Ball State