Where to Find the Nittany Lions in the NFL
Penn State has 41 former athletes, including six rookies, on NFL rosters to start the 2021 season.
The former Nittany Lions populate 23 NFL rosters, with kicker Robbie Gould once again holding the alumni mark for longevity. Gould is entering his 17th NFL season and fifth with the San Francisco 49ers.
The rookies who are on NFL rosters are Micah Parsons (Dallas), Odafe Oweh (Baltimore), Pat Freiermuth (Pittsburgh), Shaka Toney (Washington), Michal Menet (Arizona) and Will Fries (Indianapolis).
In addition, former Penn State lacrosse player Chris Hogan (New Orleans) and former basketball player Ross Travis (Arizona) are in the NFL once again.
Here's the complete list of Penn State players in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals
- Defensive lineman Jack Crawford (injured reserve)
- Offensive lineman Michal Menet
- Tight end Ross Travis
Baltimore Ravens
- Quarterback Trace McSorley
- Defensive end Odafe Oweh
Buffalo Bills
- Offensive lineman Ryan Bates
Carolina Panthers
- Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos
- Defensive lineman DaQuan Jones
Chicago Bears
- Tight end Jesse James
- Receiver Allen Robinson II
Dallas Cowboys
- Offensive lineman Connor McGovern
- Linebacker Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos
- Receiver DaeSean Hamilton (injured reserve)
- Receiver KJ Hamler
Detroit Lions
- Fullback Jason Cabinda
- Cornerback Amani Oruwariye
Green Bay Packers
- Safety Adrian Amos
Indianapolis Colts
- Offensive lineman Will Fries
- Defensive lineman Robert Windsor (injured reserve)
Las Vegas Raiders
- Tight end Nick Bowers
- Defensive end Carl Nassib
Los Angeles Rams
- Safety Nick Scott
Miami Dolphins
- Tight end Mike Gesicki
Minnesota Vikings
- Receiver Dan Chisena (injured reserve)
New Orleans Saints
- Punter Blake Gillikin
- Tight end Chris Hogan
New York Giants
- Running back Saquon Barkley
- Linebacker Cam Brown
- Defensive lineman Austin Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles
- Running back Miles Sanders
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Linebacker Marcus Allen
- Tight end Pat Freiermuth
San Francisco 49ers
- Defensive lineman Kevin Givens
- Kicker Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks
- Cornerback John Reid
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Receiver Chris Godwin
- Offensive lineman Donovan Smith
Tennessee Titans
- Kicker Sam Ficken
- Linebacker Jan Johnson
Washington Football Team
- Safety Troy Apke
- Defensive end Shaka Toney
