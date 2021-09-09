Where to Find the Nittany Lions in the  NFL

A total of 41 Penn State alumni, including six rookies, are NFL rosters.

Penn State has 41 former athletes, including six rookies, on NFL rosters to start the 2021 season.

The former Nittany Lions populate 23 NFL rosters, with kicker Robbie Gould once again holding the alumni mark for longevity. Gould is entering his 17th NFL season and fifth with the San Francisco 49ers.

The rookies who are on NFL rosters are Micah Parsons (Dallas), Odafe Oweh (Baltimore), Pat Freiermuth (Pittsburgh), Shaka Toney (Washington), Michal Menet (Arizona) and Will Fries (Indianapolis).

In addition, former Penn State lacrosse player Chris Hogan (New Orleans) and former basketball player Ross Travis (Arizona) are in the NFL once again.

Here's the complete list of Penn State players in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals

Defensive lineman Jack Crawford (injured reserve)

Offensive lineman Michal Menet

Tight end Ross Travis

Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback Trace McSorley

Defensive end Odafe Oweh

Buffalo Bills

Offensive lineman Ryan Bates

Carolina Panthers

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos

Defensive lineman DaQuan Jones

Chicago Bears

Tight end Jesse James

Receiver Allen Robinson II

Dallas Cowboys

Offensive lineman Connor McGovern

Linebacker Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos

Receiver DaeSean Hamilton (injured reserve)

Receiver KJ Hamler

Detroit Lions

Fullback Jason Cabinda

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers

Safety Adrian Amos

Indianapolis Colts

Offensive lineman Will Fries

Defensive lineman Robert Windsor (injured reserve)

Las Vegas Raiders

Tight end Nick Bowers

Defensive end Carl Nassib

Los Angeles Rams

Safety Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins

Tight end Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings

Receiver Dan Chisena (injured reserve)

New Orleans Saints

Punter Blake Gillikin

Tight end Chris Hogan

New York Giants

Running back Saquon Barkley

Linebacker Cam Brown

Defensive lineman Austin Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles

Running back Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers

Linebacker Marcus Allen

Tight end Pat Freiermuth

San Francisco 49ers

Defensive lineman Kevin Givens

Kicker Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks

Cornerback John Reid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Receiver Chris Godwin

Offensive lineman Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans

Kicker Sam Ficken

Linebacker Jan Johnson

Washington Football Team

Safety Troy Apke

Defensive end Shaka Toney

