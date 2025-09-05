Where to Find the Penn State Nittany Lions in the NFL in 2025
A total of 45 former Penn State players span 25 NFL teams to begin the 2025 season, which opened with Thursday night’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Of those 45 players, eight were part of the Nittany Lions’ 2024 team that finished a game short of playing for the national championship.
In addition, four Penn State alumni are coaching in the NFL this season. Al Golden is the Cincinnati Bengals' defensive coordinator, Bobby Engram coaches receivers in Washington and NaVorro Bowman coaches linebackers for the Los Angeles Chargers. Jeff Carpenter, a Penn State graduate who was a staff assistant for James Franklin in 2015, coaches tight ends for the Chargers.
Here are some other fun tidbits about Penn State’s players in the NFL:
Team with the most Penn State alumni
The Jacksonville Jaguars lead all NFL teams with four former Nittany Lions: tight end Brenton Strange, receiver Parker Washington, offensive lineman Sal Wormley and defensive tackle Austin Johnson. Strange, Washington and Wormley played together at Penn State from 2020-22. Johnson, the oldest of the bunch, concluded his Nittany Lions tenure in 2015.
The Jaguars overtake the Buffalo Bills, who had five former Nittany Lions rostered last year.
Most former Nittany Lions in a game
On Sept. 28, the Jaguars will visit the San Francisco 49ers in a game that could feature as many seven former Nittany Lions. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown, defensive tackle Kevin Givens and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos are rostered for the 49ers, though Givens began the season on injured reserve.
While the Bills and Baltimore Ravens both have three former Nittany Lions on their teams, neither plays the Jaguars during the regular season. The 49ers are the only franchise with three former players that will play Jacksonville.
Highest-paid Nittany Lion
On Aug. 28, the Dallas Cowboys traded star defensive end Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Parsons then signed a four-year, $186 million extension that will connect him with Green Bay through the 2029 season. The contract pays him an average salary of $46.5 million a year with $136 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
Parsons' new deal displaced that of Buccaneers’ receiver Chris Godwin, who held the Penn State spotlight for a mere five months after signing a three-year, $66 million dollar contract in March. The Bucs expect Godwin to be out for the first month of the season.
Longest-tenured Nittany Lion
Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who was a fourth-round pick in 2014 by the Tennessee Titans, enters his 12th season in the pros. The defensive tackle is the oldest former Penn State player in the NFL at 33. Jones enters his fourth year with the Buffalo Bills, the third franchise for which he has played.
The New York native played seven seasons in Tennessee before spending one year with the Carolina Panthers in 2021.
Best chance to win a Super Bowl this season
Running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Jahan Dotson played pivotal roles for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, helping bring the Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia. In Year 2, they are in prime position to repeat.
NFL analysts consider the Eagles to have the NFL’s most talented roster, though they’re a +700 bet to repeat, behind Buffalo (+600) and Baltimore (+650). The Bills and Ravens each have three former Nittany Lions on their rosters.
But the Eagles have done one thing neither Buffalo nor Baltimore has proven it could do — beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.
Where are Penn State’s rookies?
Five Nittany Lions were drafted, while Kimber, Izzard and Wormley made practice squads as undrafted free agents. Reed begins the season on injured reserve.
- Abdul Carter (New York Giants)
- Jalen Kimber (Buffalo Bills)
- Coziah Izzard (New Orleans Saints)
- Kobe King (Minnesota Vikings)
- Jaylen Reed (Houston Texans)
- Tyler Warren (Indianapolis Colts)
- Kevin Winston Jr. (Tennessee Titans)
- Sal Wormley (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Penn State players in the NFL
Here's the complete list of Penn State's 45 NFL players to begin the 2025 season:
- Arizona Cardinals: Blake Gillikin, PJ Mustipher
- Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
- Baltimore Ravens: Adisa Isaac, Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
- Buffalo Bills: DaQuan Jones, Jalen Kimber (PS), Connor McGovern
- Carolina Panthers: Kalen King, Nick Scott
- Chicago Bears: Ryan Bates, Jaquan Brisker
- Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Gesicki, Mitchell Tinsley
- Dallas Cowboys: Miles Sanders
- Green Bay Packers: Micah Parsons, Rasheed Walker
- Houston Texans: Jaylen Reed (IR), Juice Scruggs
- Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Austin Johnson, Brenton Strange, Parker Washington, Sal Wormley (PS)
- Kansas City Chiefs: Hunter Nourzad
- Miami Dolphins: Chop Robinson
- Minnesota Vikings: Will Fries, Kobe King
- New England Patriots: Caedan Wallace
- New Orleans Saints: Coziah Izzard (PS)
- New York Giants: Abdul Carter, Theo Johnson
- New York Jets: Olu Fashanu
- Philadelphia Eagles: Saquon Barkley, Jahan Dotson
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter Jr.
- San Francisco 49ers: Ji'Ayir Brown, Kevin Givens (IR), Yetur Gross-Matos
- Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin
- Tennessee Titans: Curtis Jacobs, KJ Winston
