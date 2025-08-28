Bucs GM Jason Licht Gives Definitive Injury Timeline for Star WR Chris Godwin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is expected to miss at least the first month of the regular season, general manager Jason Licht told 95.3 FM in Tampa on Thursday.
Godwin, who dislocated his ankle last October, avoided the Personally Unable to Perform (PUP) list ahead of 53-man roster cuts, which would have mandated that he miss the first four games of the season. Doing so allowed the Buccaneers some flexibility in bringing him back early if he was ready. However, it's clear that the team does not plan to rush its star wide receiver, who they signed to a lucrative extension earlier this offseason.
In the same interview, Licht mentioned that offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs could return sooner than Godwin. Wirfs underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in July and is progressing well.