Who Are the Houston Texans Getting in Penn State's Jaylen Reed? An NFL Draft Review
The Houston Texans selected Penn State safety Jaylen Reed in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, getting a player who did a lot of heavy lifting for the Nittany Lions last season. In fact, Reed was central to Penn State's defensive reorganization after fellow safety KJ Winston was injured early in the season.
"Leadersip is probably the biggest thing where he's had to really grow and was forced to because of that situation [with Winston], and it was awesome to see him do that," former Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen said during the College Football Playoff. "Then the production has been what everybody gets to see, the key interceptions at critical times and the key tackles.
"He's one of those guys that’s always texting me, 'Hey, Coach, put this on me.' He wants to be the guy. He wants me to know I can count on him and trust him, and he's going to have my back and he's going to get the job done."
So who are the Texans getting in Reed, the 187th pick overall? Here's the breakdown.
What Jaylen Reed brings to the Houston Texans
A two-year starting safety, Reed began the 2024 season in a position essentially designed for him. Penn State called it the "Lion," a hybrid safety/linebacker spot that took advantage of the team's secondary depth. Reed would roam. He could pass-rush, run blitz, play underneath coverage or hang deep.
Reed had a huge game in Penn State's opener against West Virginia, making nine tackles, breaking up two passes and recovering a fumble. On the season's first play. Reed negated the Mountaineers' deep shot downfield. He was Penn State's defensive player of the game, even though Winston was named the Big Ten's defensive player of the week.
That's Reed. He's a playmaker who works within the system. Reed made huge interceptions against USC and Wisconsin, the latter he returned for a touchdown. He made 98 tackle, got into the backfield for 6.5 TFLs and tied for the team lead with three interceptions.
According to Sports Info Solutions, Reed (6-0, 211 pounds) has the size to play in the box and the coverage instincts to rotate deep. He's seasoned and hungry, something Reed proved often last season. And he'll make you work: Reed was among the nation's highest-rated safeties in deserved catch rate (94 percent), according to Sports Info Solit
Jaylen Reed's potential weaknesses
According to Dane Brugler's NFL Draft guide for The Athletic, Reed might play full speed too much, which can get him out of position. "Goes for the kill shot too often," Brugler writes.
Sports Info Solutions agreed, noting that Reed "can come downhill too fast at times, which can lead to poor pursuit angles and missed tackle opportunities." Reed also will need to broaded and improve his coverage skills. Sports Info Solutions grades Reed mid-level in man coverage and range.