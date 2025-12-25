Who's Next for Penn State? Young Nittany Lions to Watch in the Pinstripe Bowl

Six Penn State starters have opted out of the Pinstripe Bowl, with others potentially to come. Though the book closes on some prominent Nittany Lions’ careers, Saturday’s game presents a unique opportunity for young players to pave their paths to important roles on the 2026 team – or elsewhere.

When Penn State-Clemson kicks off at noon ET at Yankee Stadium, plenty of underclassmen will embark on a chance to prove themselves to Matt Campbell’s coaching staff. Here are some Penn State players to watch in the Pinstripe Bowl.

RELATED: Pinstripe Bowl preview, predictions

Running backs Corey Smith and Cam Wallace

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Cam Wallace (26) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

With Nicholas Singleton opting out of the Pinstripe Bowl and Kaytron Allen likely on a snap count, Penn State’s young backs will get the spotlight for the first time this season. Singleton and Allen were the only two Penn State backs to carry the ball during the Big Ten schedule.

Redshirt sophomore Cam Wallace, who notably hurdled a defender in the season opener against Nevada, is the only back beyond Singleton and Allen with more than five carries this season (he has six). He’s the most experienced but also missed two games with injuries. Wallace has totaled 24 rushing attempts for 86 yards and a touchdown in his career.

Redshirt freshmen Corey Smith (five carries, 17 yards) and Quinton Martin Jr., the No. 6 overall running back in the 2024 recruiting class, will get onto the field, as could freshmen Tikey Hayes Jabree Coleman.

“We have a host of younger backs that have an opportunity to step forward,” Penn State interim coach Terry Smith said. “There's Corey Smith, Cam Wallace, Quinton Martin, Tikey Hayes, Jabree Coleman. I anticipate all of those guys getting a shot to carry the ball and having the opportunity to make a claim for themselves to who's going to be a lead back going into 2026.”

Wide receivers Koby Howard and Tyseer Denmark

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Blue-White spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer likely will throw to his young receivers more often in the Pinstripe Bowl. Though Trebor Pena will play, Penn State has two talented wideouts in freshman Koby Howard and redshirt freshman Tyseer Denmark to showcase.

Howard has played the most meaningful snaps of the two, appearing in eight games and tallying 99 receiving yards on five catches. He’s been key to the Nittany Lions stretching the field and improving their downfield passing game.

Denmark has totaled two receptions for 17 yards in 2025, with both catches coming in Week 1 against Nevada. Fans have been pleading for Denmark to see the field for weeks, and Saturday is a prime opportunity for him to do so.

The offensive line

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Cooper Cousins (50) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is Penn State’s most uncertain position group. One starter, All-America left guard Vega Ioane, has opted out, while three others (Drew Shelton, Nick Dawkins and Nolan Rucci) could play limited snaps or not at all. The starting five have dominated play; Shelton, Ioane, Dawkins and guard Anthony Donkoh have taken every offensive snap the past four games.

So who could be up next? Sophomore Cooper Cousins, who battled for a starting job preseason, likely will take Ioane’s spot at left guard. TJ Shanahan Jr., who was part of a guard rotation, will factor in as well. Redshirt junior Dom Rulli could play a role inside, notably at center, while Garrett Sexton, Owen Aliciene, Eagan Boyer or perhaps even 5-STAR documentary star Malachi Goodman might see the field.

The defensive linemen

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Yvan Kemajou (99) makes a tackle vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Penn State’s defensive line will look quite different as well. Starters Zane Durant and Zuriah Fisher are out, freshman standout Chaz Coleman is transferring and starting end Dani Dennis-Sutton likely will play limited snaps. That leaves opportunity.

Freshman Yvan Kemajou already has taken advantage of his opportunity, averaging 23.3 snaps over the last six games. The young defensive end totaled six tackles (2 for loss) and 1.5 sacks in the final two games against Nebraska and Rutgers, wreaking havoc as a pass-rusher while remaining steady in the run game.

Redshirt freshman end Jaylen Harvey started the opener and appeared in 10 games and has been a steady presence in a wild season on the defensive line. While he hasn’t recorded a sack, Harvey has totaled seven tackles (0.5 for loss) in his second season with Penn State.

Saturday will likely feature expanded roles for players like tackles Enai White and Owen Wafle and freshman defensive end Cortez Harris.

Cornerbacks Daryus Dixson and Jahmir Joseph

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Daryus Dixson (5) in action during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Two Penn State cornerbacks — A.J. Harris and Elliot Washington II — left the team ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl. Harris in particular was among the secondary’s most prominent players and a team leader in snaps. However, freshman Daryus Dixson began taking snaps from both later in the year.

Dixson showed a bright future for Penn State as his playing time grew. He played in 12 games and averaged 44 snaps over the final three. Dixson has been a steady presence in the secondary, totaling 22 tackles (2 for loss), two forced fumbles, three pass breakups and three passes defended.

Fellow freshman Jahmir Joseph has appeared in four contests, the most recent against Ohio State, but could see playing time alongside Dixson, Audavion Collins and Zion Tracy at cornerback. Joseph quickly put his name out there with a pick-6 against Villanova in September, when he ran the interception 49 yards after breaking a few tackles.

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Football