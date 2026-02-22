Five Penn State Players Who Need to Make a Statement at the NFL Combine

Nine former Penn State players will be in Indianapolis this week for the NFL's annual job fair, also known as the NFL Scouting Combine. They'll get poked, prodded, weighed and judged (by doctors and general managers) in the most intrusive job-interview process imaginable.

Penn State's nine combine invitees include consensus first-round prospect Vega Ioane, who the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah recently called the best offensive-line prospect of the draft. Running back Nicholas Singleton will attend despite sustaining a broken ankle at the Senior Bowl, as well defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton and tight end Khalil Dinkins.

The combine is important for everyone but is particularly crucial for these five Nittany Lions in upgrading their draft status.

Quarterback Drew Allar

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Even if he doesn't participate in quarterback workouts Feb. 28, Allar will be among the most-watched players in Indianapolis. That's simply because GMs and scouts will want to test his physical and mental states after last season.

Allar began the 2025 season as a Heisman Trophy candidate and among the top-ranked quarterbacks in the draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. pronounced last season the "Drew Allar year" and said that a big season could land the Penn State quarterback atop the draft class.

Ultimately, Allar played in just six games, ending his season with a broken ankle against Northwestern. He has been pointed toward throwing at the combine, though it's unclear how much he plans to do in Indianapolis.

Allar doesn't need to prove his size or arm strength at the combine. However, he will have to convince NFL personnel that he has the decision-making skills and mettle to lead a team. Allar's interviews will be essential to his week.

Defensive tackle Zane Durant

Penn State's Zane Durant sacks Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer in the fourth quarter of a Big Ten football game. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Durant was not the dominant backfield force that Penn State expected him to be last season. He made 4.5 tackles for loss (down from 11 the previous season) and was uneven against the run.

Durant is a 6-1, 290-pound tackle who plays with speed and leverage but won't be a sturdy run stopper in the NFL. That might mean a position change, potentially to defensive end in a 4-3 scheme. Where Durant can help himself at the combine is in testing; he should be among the quickest and most agile tackles in the field.

Durant certainly has the tools to play defensive tackle in the NFL but needs to develop more strength and grit inside. He has a long-term future but must find a team willing to develop him over the next few years.

Running back Kaytron Allen

National Team running back Kaytron Allen (11) of Penn State runs the ball during Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Alabama. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Allen has enough film to be a Day 2 or early Day 3 pick, particularly from his record-setting 2025 season. His last three games of 2025 were the best stretch for a Penn State back since Saquon Barkley: 189 yards per game, 7.9 yards per carry, five rushing touchdowns.

Allen is the sixth-ranked running back on Kiper's positional big board and would improve his draft stock with a notable combine performance. Singleton is the better combine back (he would have dominated this week), but Allen is the better long-term offensive prospect. And he did a lot of work before last season to improve his speed.

Allen had six runs of 40+ yards last season, double the number he produced in his first three seasons at Penn State combined. Increasing his top-end speed could boost Allen into the top 5 of that backs list.

Safety Zakee Wheatley

Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) leaps for an interception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Orange Bowl. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Wheatley is among the more underrated players in this draft class, though he certainly wasn't undervalued at Penn State. A two-year starter, Wheatley played a variety of roles at safety, from deep coverage to run-stopping box defender. Wheatley made 74 tackles and an interception as one of the Nittany Lions' surest defensive players last year.

Wheatley (6-2, 200) is athletic, versatile and a sure tackler who will need to convince scouts that he can cover consistently and has the strength to battle bigger NFL receivers. Kiper ranks him as the No. 7 safety in the class. Wheatley no doubt is taking that personally.

Offensive tackle Drew Shelton

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton (66) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A two-year starter at left tackle, Shelton leveled off last season after a superb start to his career. He'll need to demonstrate his strength and sense of meanness for NFL personnel.

Shelton possesses functional strength but doesn't maul defenders. He gets overpowered, especially by the power rush, and gives up ground in the pocket too often. It's not something Shelton can necessarily fix with a bench press at the combine; his film tells that story.

However, Shelton could make gains by demonstrating that he can translate technique to more power and explosiveness in the NFL.

