Who's Winning Penn State's Winter Workouts? The Coaches Explain

Penn State's coaching staff offers a glimpse at who's been impressive during winter training.

Penn State is progressing through winter football workouts, with spring drills set to begin later in March. The program has not announced details on a possible Blue-White spring game, though one potentially could welcome fans back to Beaver Stadium.

Throughout winter workouts, coaches have been highlighting the progress of individual players at their positions. Who have been the standouts? Here's a collection of tweets from the Penn State staff.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich has recognized returning starter Sean Clifford and redshirt freshman Ta'Quan Roberson. But Yurcich also highlighted walk-on quarterback Mason Stahl.

Running back John Lovett, who transferred to Penn State from Baylor, has drawn the attention of coach Ja'Juan Seider several times.

Receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield noted the performance of veteran Daniel George.

Tight ends coach Ty Howle had plenty of praise recently for redshirt freshman Theo Johnson, who has thrived in the workouts as well.

Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein took notice of guard Bryce Effner, who could figure into an interior rotation next season.

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Pry praised returning starter Ellis Brooks.

As he continues getting up to speed with the roster, new safeties coach Anthony Poindexter highlighted the work of freshman walk-on Dominic DeLuca.

Keaton Ellis continues to advance under cornerbacks coach Terry Smith.

Defensive end Adisa Isaac, in line to become a starter, garnered praise from coach John Scott, Jr.

And kicker/punter Jordan Stout won another day, according to special teams coach Joe Lorig.

