Penn State's Defense Takes New Approach to Find Answers After Loss to UCLA
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State received more criticism directed at its offense after slower starts in non-conference games and the double-overtime loss to Oregon, but once UCLA totaled 42 points and 469 yards of offense, the defense took some heat.
“There have obviously been some adjustments to what we’re doing on defense and getting our guys to play confident within the system is still a work in progress,” Penn State James Franklin said. “I don’t think that’s a question. We’re not playing as fast and as aggressive as we have in the past on the defensive side of the ball.
As Penn State’s defense continues to learn coordinator Jim Knowles’ system, several players have taken a new approach to accelerate that process. Some are attending defensive staff meetings seeking answers and clarification as the Nittany Lions prepare to host Northwestern on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
“Once I hear it from Coach Knowles and break it down to the younger guys the best way I can, it makes everything easier for the defense,” Penn State safety King Mack said. “Everybody’s able to communicate.”
Asking more questions and preparing intentionally
Recently, several Penn State players have begun sitting in on defensive staff meetings, where coaches go over film and notes after practice. Players are using this time to ask more questions, something linebacker Dom DeLuca said was necessary after the Nittany Lions’ loss to UCLA.
“We understand the defense, we understand what we’re supposed to do,” DeLuca said at the Rose Bowl. “But there’s always some gray area that we’ve got to clarify with the coaches where we want to improve and how we want to play better. If we want to play better, we’ve got to be on the same page and we’ve all got to do our jobs at a high level."
To do that, Mack said he began attending the defensive staff meetings, and fellow defensive backs Zakee Wheatley, Zion Tracy, Audavion Collins and AJ Harris have joined him. They're using that time to take the initiative on improving.
“It’s just us and a couple guys that just go in there, watch and see what [Knowles] is looking at so that we can all be on the same page seeing [what] they hired Jim Knowles to look at it,” Collins said.
Mack also has encouraged younger players to join them, even if just for a few minutes. The coaches sit with their feet up, taking notes according to Mack, but it’s not “awkward” for the players to be there. “Everybody in there has passion for the game,” he said.
'We can't just keep on doing this'
Penn State’s defense began the season by forcing turnovers on its first two series of the season-opener against Nevada. It gave up two touchdowns in the first three games, both in the final minute of play. The Nittany Lions also held Oregon to three first-half points and just 17 in regulation, becoming just the third team to hold a Dan Lanning-coached team to under 20 in regulation.
Then the wheels came off at UCLA. Penn State certainly felt the loss of injured linebacker Tony Rojas, as UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava rushed for a career-high 128 yards and three touchdowns. But Penn State’s defense also looked confused in allowing the Bruins to score on all five first-half possessions and 42 points overall.
While UCLA celebrated its win, DeLuca faced questions about how Penn State prepared and if the players were fully able to erase the White Out loss from their minds before traveling to Pasadena.
“We just can’t make this a routine; we can’t just keep on doing this,” DeLuca said. “I mean, we’ve just got to come back to work, we’ve got to prepare. We’ve got to ask questions where we’re confused, or even get in the film room more and be sure everyone’s on the same page and prepare better.”
By attending staff meetings on their own, the Nittany Lions are signaling that they haven't lost sight of the expectations they set for the season.
“When I don’t understand something, I’m going to figure out a way to understand,” Mack said. “It’s always a solution to something, so don’t just run away from it. Figure out a solution.”
During Penn State’s bye week, Knowles said that Penn State’s defense was “on track,” save for its play on third and fourth down during the non-conference schedule. Oregon and UCLA exploited both deficiencies.
The Ducks went 5-for-7 on fourth down, and the Bruins converted 10 of 16 third-down attempts. After the UCLA game, defensive tackle Zane Durant encouraged players to get more involved.
“I know me personally, I ask questions about everything,” Durant added. “I don’t like going into the game with things I don’t know. I would encourage our guys to do more of that. I mean, you don’t know if somebody knows or not unless they ask. That’s only on them.”