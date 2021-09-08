Why Isn't James Franklin Tweeting 'Ball State, Ball State, Ball State' This Week?

The Penn State coach hasn't changed his message to fans — just the delivery of it.

Perhaps you remember, maybe even long for, in-season tweets like this one from Penn State coach James Franklin.

Well, they're gone, replaced by tweets like this one, which Franklin sent Sunday ahead of the home-opener against Ball State.

The message is the same, Franklin said, even if the delivery is different. Here's why he changed.

Franklin lives on the vanguard of coaches who make "1-0" their weekly hymnal. It's meant to narrow a team's focus (in this case, to Ball State at 3:30 Saturday) and prevent it from lingering over the past or looking ahead too far.

Franklin has shared this approach weekly with the world, tweeting the name of Penn State's opponents with often-increasing frequency. Fans loved it (when the Lions won), and detractors mocked it (almost always).

So Franklin replaced the opponent-centric Tweet with an evergreen "1-0" loop that he can repeat weekly. Still the same message, Franklin said, but maybe it produces less snark in the responses.

"Really, the message hasn't changed," Franklin said. "In the past, I would say 'Wisconsin' 75 times and then 'Ball State' 75 times, because the message was that our entire focus needs to be on this game, this opponent and being 1-0. The problem is, our Penn State fans understand that, the media understand that, but the opponent that we’re playing, that maybe follows me for the week, doesn’t. So they think it’s a slight or they think it’s a shot or them, ... and I never mean to seem disrespectful to an opponent ever. ... It’s more just about, I don’t want other people misinterpreting what we’re talking about."

Despite his clarity and consistency in this regard, Franklin still believed he was being misinterpreted. Four years ago, Franklin brought Twitter alive when he said that beating Pitt "was just like beating Akron." Franklin was even asked about it a year later. His response:

So to avoid such a social-media scene, it's going to be "1-0" instead of "Ball State," or "Auburn" or "Ohio State." And even that might generate snark.

"I’m just trying to find ways to be as concise and as clear with our message, most importantly for our players, our program and our fans," Franklin said, "but also to try to eliminate some of the billboard board material, or what other people may misinterpret. But the reality is, if you want to find a reason to be angry or to be mad, people are going to find it no matter what you do or say."

Check out the video above to hear Franklin discuss his messaging strategy.

Read more

Headed back to Beaver Stadium on Saturday? Here's what you need to know

Ranking the 10 best wins of James Franklin's career at Penn State

Next up: Penn State faces a challenge from Ball State