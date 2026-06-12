Why Penn State Football Is Trending Up in Year 1 of the Matt Campbell Era

Penn State football coach Matt Campbell liked what he saw from his new team during spring drills, even with 55 new players, more than handful of whom were limited or did not practice at all. The Nittany Lions appeared to make strides in developing a depth chart that goes beyond its collection of Iowa State transfers and into digging deep into the roster's strengths and weaknesses.

But Campbell thrives on coaching from the adversity point of view — that it's coming, it's inevitable and it's the real test of a football roster.

"The key to our success is, are we together enough to be able to fight through hard?" Campbell said. "I think those are great growth opportunities for us. We'll have to continue to pound through as we work through the rest of the summer and certainly fall camp."

That's the framework in which Campbell operates, but outside the view is rosier. Penn State is getting significant, and positive, attention for a rebuild that could pay dividends immediately. Two of college football's leading media voices see potential in a program that is starting over.

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt recently conducted a "College Football Stock Watch," in which he painted quite the portrait of Penn State's potential for 2026 and beyond. Klatt ranked Penn State atop his "stock up" list, repeating some themes that have been noted since Campbell was hired in December but also making an intriguing point.

Klatt once again noted Penn State's schedule, which does not include Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State, Iowa or Illinois during the regular season. And he cited quarterback Rocco Becht's 39 career starts, the most of any returning FBS quarterback.

But Klatt glancingly pointed to another quality that could make Penn State a long-term contender beyond the 2026 season.

"James Franklin had one very specific issue, and that was losing those big games," Klatt said. "Once they lost that Oregon game a year ago, it really spiraled out of control. Now they land on Matt Campbell even though it was a long and somewhat tenuous coaching search.

Matt Campbell is a perfect guy at Penn State. I really believe that. His 10 seasons at Iowa State should tell us one thing and that they're going to be solid."

Klatt's point about Campbell being the "perfect fit" should not go unnoticed. Campbell's background, style and coaching ethos fit what Penn State believes its program has been and should be. Franklin fit that as well, but the marriaged frayed last October. Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft sold Campbell as a return to roots for the program.

"We are introducing a leader who embodies everything Penn State stands for: a builder, a fighter, a standard bearer of what this place can be at its very best," Kraft said in December. "A coach whose teams compete with a chip on their shoulder and conviction in their hearts; a coach who's committed to shaping complete men, mind, body, character, and purpose, because he believes greatness is forged way beyond just the practice fields.

"He doesn't just coach players. He cultivates leaders, scholars, teammates, and future fathers who carry Penn State's values with them for the rest of their lives."

Penn State has an opportunity now

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell answers questions following the Blue-White Spring practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The value proposition will matter less if Campbell doesn't win (and soon), which ESPN's Adam Rittenberg gives Penn State a solid chance to do. In his latest edition of the future power rankings, Rittenberg has Penn State at No. 17.

The Nittany Lions might lack the potential for big-time breakout stars, according to the rankings, but built a strong, calloused roster in Year 1. Penn State has the Big Ten's third-ranked roster in terms of returning FBS snaps, a valuable commodity for a program in transition.

But there's caution beyond 2026. As Rittenberg noted, Penn State signed "a total of 31 blue-chip recruits in the 2024 and 2025 classes" but "only three in 2026." Granted, Campbell quickly assembled that class in December and January from his 2026 Iowa State class and two Penn State signees.

Campbell quickly has calibrated his recruiting strategy for the 2027 class, which ranks ninth nationally in the 247Sports Composite. Penn State has 20 players committed to the class, six of whom are 4-star prospects.

Though its initial stock is high, Penn State has to capitalize on the opportunity. The Nittany Lions have an experienced quarterback, veteran roster and manageable schedule, all forces that could lead them to a playoff berth.

Campbell's first season at Penn State is not a proving ground. The team could build significant momentum by winning 10 games. Or it could move quickly into sell territory by not taking advantage of the moment.

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