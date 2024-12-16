Why Quarterback Drew Allar Is Returning to Penn State in 2025
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar said he made a personal and "football" decision in announcing his return to the Nittany Lions for the 2025 season, delivering one of college football's biggest statements five days before the College Football Playoff begins. Allar's anouncement followed one day after fellow Penn State quarterback said he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Allar announced his decision in a social media post Monday before discussing it at a College Football Playoff press conference previewing Saturday's game against SMU at Beaver Stadium.
"This season has been the most fun I've ever had in my entire life playing football and I'm so proud of what we've accomplished as a team," Allar said in a social media post. "I know there's still more work to do which is why I look forward to making more memories with my teammates this year and beyond. But right now we are solely focused on the opportunity we have as a team in front of us."
During the press conference, Allar said that he consulted "extensively" with Penn State coach James Franklin, his family and his agent about his decision to return. Allar announced Monday in part because of college football's "insane" schedule that requires players to navigate the transfer portal and the playoff simultaneously.
"For me peronally, it was a football decision, and that's how I have always been operating," Allar said. "Me and my family had extensive talks about it and weighed everything, and personally I came to the conclusion myself that I feel like it's best for my future. But honestly, I'm glad I got this out of the way because I'm totally focused on SMU and, respectfully, this is the last time I really want to talk about it. But it was a personal and football decision, and I felt like it was in my best interest [to return]."
Allar, a junior with one season of eligibility remaining, is 21-5 as Penn State's starting quarterback over the past two years. He ranks fourth in the Big Ten in passer rating (161.24), fifth in completion percentage (69.1 percent) and tied for fourth in touchdown passes (21). Allar finished the regular season ranked first in Penn State history in career completion percentage (64.3) and pass efficiency (148.1) and fourth in career touchdown passes. He was voted honorable mention all-Big Ten and will be among the conference's most experienced returning quarterbacks next season.
"Obviously Drew announcing he's coming back is an awesome thing and we couldn't be more excited about that," Penn State coach James Franklin said Monday. "And then, as you can imagine, that also factored into [Pribula's] decision. ... It's hard because I'd love to give both topics and both people the respect and appreciation they deserve, but literally this could have been the entire press conference, talking about these two topics."
"... Drew has been phenomenal," Franklin continued. "[His] mom and dad have been phenomenal. I've had a ton of conversations [with him], and obviously he's doing a ton of really good things and he's developing, and he's getting better and he's playing great, and he's leading. And I think there's a lot of excitement because I think they believe, and we believe, there's still a lot of room for growth and development. We want to be a part of that. And I think they trust in that."
NFL scouts are mixed on Allar's NFL future. ESPN's Scouts Inc. ranks Allar as the No. 7 quarterback in the draft and the No. 86 prospect overall. According to Ric Serritella's All-Access Football, Allar is the No. 119 prospect of the 2025 draft cycle. With another season, Allar could improve his draft grade while taking one more shot at Ohio State, to which he has lost twice as Penn State's starting quarterback.
"It's been so rewarding to watch him handle what it is being the quarterback at Penn State, in the national playoffs, future speculation, all these kinds of things, but just handle it so maturely and block out all the noise and just get better every day," Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said. "He's really, really impressive. He has an elite ability to handle things like a professional at the age of 20. It's really pretty uncommon. It really is. It's impressive."
Added Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, "he's been on a steady incline and he's been great for us as our leader and our quarterback. So I think it's just staying true to what he's been doing so far and it's working and just keep getting better in everything he can. There's not necessarily one thing I can point out for sure, but he's been doing a great job, so I know he's going to do great in whatever he does. So that will be good for him to come back for another year, and I'm sure he'll be even that much better."
Allar said he wanted to announce his decision now to curb any potential distractions that the Nittany Lions might confront as they continue to prepare for SMU. Penn State will host the Mustangs for a noon ET kickoff Saturday.
"My sole focus these last weeks has been on our upcoming opponents," Allar said. "Obviously this week it's SMU, and obviously with the schedule of NCAA football, it's kind of insane, decision-making wise, with everything and what point we're at in the season. But for me, I'm totally focused on SMU because they're a really talented team. Obviously they earned the right to be in the playoff just as we have and they're a really good team, so I just look forward to the opportunity we have ahead of us playing in Beaver [Stadium] again this Saturday."
