Penn State's Jaylen Reed 'Okay' After Car Accident, School Says
Penn State safety Jaylen Reed is "okay" after being involved in a car accident last week, according to a statement from the football program, and is preparing for the Nittany Lions' playoff game Saturday against SMU.
"Jaylen Reed was involved in a car accident. We are happy he’s okay and there were no serious injuries. He will continue to prepare for this weekend," a spokesperson for the Penn State football team said in a statement. No other information was available.
Reed, a second-team all-Big Ten safety, has been one of Penn State's top defensive playmakers this season. The senior led the Nittany Lions in tackles (75) and interceptions (three) during the regular sesaon. Two of those interceptions helped define games. Reed intercepted USC quarterback Miller Moss late in regulation to force overtime of the Nittany Lions' 33-30 victory in Los Angeles. And his second-half interception return for a touchdown sparked the Nittany Lions to a 28-13 victory at Wisconsin.
Reed has started every game for the Nittany Lions this season and 25 over the past two years. He kicked off Penn State's season with a huge game in the opener at West Virginia, making nine tackles, including a key tackle for loss, breaking up two passes and recovering a fumble. Reed also made a career-high 10 tackles against Bowling Green and Minnesota, recorded a strip sack against UCLA and had an interception against Washington.
Penn State hosts SMU on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoff. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on TNT.
