Former Penn State Receiver Julian Fleming Injured in ATV Accident; 1 Person Killed
One person was killed Friday night when the ATV former Penn State football player Julian Fleming was driving hit a deer, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police said that Alyssa D. Boyd, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene following the accident at 8:13 p.m. Fleming, 24, was taken to a nearby hospital with a "suspected serious injury," according to police.
The crash is under investigation, state police in Towanda said. According to police:
"This crash occurred on Painter Lick Lane in Bradford Township, Columbia County. An ATV was traveling northbound on Painter Lick Lane when it collided with a deer that had jumped out in the roadway. Neither of the occupants were wearing safety equipment.
"The operator of the ATV sustained serious injuries and was transported to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. The passenger sustained extensive injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A recently deceased deer was located on scene consistent with damage observed on the ATV. "
Fleming played for Penn State last season after spending four years at Ohio State. He caught 14 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown for the Nittany Lions. After the season, Fleming sought to sign with an NFL team. He agreed to a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers but failed the team physical, according to the News-Item.
As one of the nation's top-ranked high school football recruits at Southern Columbia High in 2020, Fleming signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He transferred to Penn State prior to the 2024 season following a career at Ohio State limited by injuries.
"I just felt like I still needed one more,” Fleming said before the 2024 season. "I needed one more year to really prove to myself who I am and prove to other people who I am. So that's why I was really excited to come here. And come home."