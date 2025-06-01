Former Penn State Wrestler Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against UFC
Mixed martial artist Phil Davis, who won an NCAA wrestling title at Penn State, has sued UFC, bringing a new antitrust claim against the promotional company. Davis' suit claims that UFC was unfair to fighters by limiting them from signing with other organizations, according to ESPN.
"I am proud to stand up for professional MMA fighters to unlock the UFC's stranglehold on the entire sport," Davis said in a statement to ESPN.
The antitrust suit is one of two filed recently against UFC, which last year settled a $375 million claim that dated to 2014. Davis' suit was filed by the same firm that negotiated the settlement.
"The suit alleges the UFC impairs the ability of would-be UFC competitors to attract a critical mass of top-level MMA fighters necessary to compete with the UFC at the top tier of the sport," Eric Cramer, the lawyer representing Davis, said in a statement to ESPN. "We intend to prove that the UFC engaged in a predatory scheme to undermine would be competitors to the UFC, which the suit claims had the effect of maintaining and enhancing the UFC's dominance, and thereby impairing the careers and pay not just of the UFC's own fighters, but also of professional MMA fighters like Mr. Davis competing for MMA promotions across the MMA industry."
Davis, 40, competed exlusively with UFC for five years, according to ESPN. He then signed with Ballator and now fights in the PFL, which acquired Bellator in 2023. Davis recently made his promotional debut with PFL, defeating former light heavyweight champ Tom Wilkinson.
Davis, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was a four-time All-American at Penn State and 2008 national champion at 197 pounds. He went 116-20 in his career with the Nittany Lions. Davis also made the NCAA final in 2006. Davis compiled a 17-5 record in the NCAA Championships.