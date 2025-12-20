How to Watch Penn State Pursue College Wrestling History in Nashville

Cael Sanderson can lead the top-ranked Penn State wrestling team to a major NCAA record Saturday at the Journeymen Collegiate Duals in Nashville. The Nittany Lions will wrestle two matches against North Dakota State and No. 9 Stanford at the event with a chance to make history.

With victories in both, Penn State would extend its nearly six-year win streak to 77 consecutive matches and set a new Division I record. Here's what to watch, and how to watch, the Nittany Lions chase history.

How to watch Penn State at the Journeymen Collegiate Duals

Both of Penn State's matches will be streamed at the subscription site FloWrestling. The Nittany Lions are scheduled to meet North Dakota State at 5 p.m. ET and No. 9 Stanford immediately following at 7 p.m.

The two-day event at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville features some of the nation's top teams, including Ohio State, Iowa State and Cornell. Penn State will wrestle two matches, both Saturday.

A look at Penn State's win streak

Penn State wrestling head coach Cael Sanderson talks to the Nittany Lions after a win over Ohio State. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Penn State has not lost a dual meet since Jan. 31, 2020, when Iowa visited State College for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 match. The Nittany Lions, ranked second, took a 17-13 lead at 184 pounds, where ninth-ranked Aaron Brooks defeated No. 6 Abe Assad 7-3. But the Hawkeyes won the last two bouts by decision for the 19-17 victory in front of nearly 15,000 fans at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State began its win streak two days later with a 40-3 victory over Maryland. That victory also began Penn State's 42-match Big Ten win streak. The Nittany Lions passed Iowa and two Oklahoma State runs of 69 consecutive wins last season, when they went 15-0 and won a fourth consecutive NCAA championship.

Penn State reached 75 straight wins Dec. 13 with a 40-7 victory at Wyoming. Oklahoma State holds the Division I men's record, having won 76 consecutive matches from 1937-51.

Jason Bryant of Mat Talk Online has compiled an exhaustive list of records at his site, including the top win streaks in college wrestling history. Here's a condensed look at the list and where Penn State stands.

Team Consecutive Wins Years Recorded Division Grand View 117 2013-22 NAIA SUNY Delhi 92 1979-83 NJCAA St. Cloud State 77 2017-22 NCAA Division II Oklahoma State 76 1937-51 NCAA Division I Oklahoma City 76 2008-12 NAIA Women Penn State 75 2020-present NCAA Division I Iowa 69 2007-11 NCAA Division I Oklahoma State 69 1996-99 NCAA Division I Oklahoma State 69 1921-32 NCAA Division I

Matchups to watch at the Journeymen Collegiate Duals

Mitchell Mesenbrink of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates a win against Michael Caliendo of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the NCAA Wrestling Championship at Wells Fargo Center. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Penn State is a major favorite against North Dakota State (1-3), which has three ranked wrestlers ranked in InterMat Wrestling's top 25. The highest-ranked wrestler is sophomore No. 17 Aiden Brenot, though he's 0-2 at 184 pounds. Penn State's fourth-ranked Rocco Welsh is 6-0.

The Nittany Lions could get some challenges from ninth-ranked Stanford (1-2), which features seven wrestlers ranked in the top-20. Among the potentially intriguing bouts between Penn State and Stanford:

125: No. 2 Luke Lilledahl (6-0) vs. No. 12 Nico Provo (5-1): Lilledahl faces a two-time NCAA qualifier in Provo, who is coming off a redshirt season.

133: No. 10 Marcus Blaze (8-0) vs. No. 6 Tyler Knox (4-2): Blaze, who has scored bonus points in every victory of his freshman season, faces his highest-ranked opponent of the season so far. Knox last season became only the fourth freshman All-American at Stanford.

149: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness (7-0) vs. No. 14 Aden Valencia (7-3): Valencia already has an upset this season, defeating then-No. 2 Casey Swiderski 13-3 in November.

157: No. 8 PJ Duke (6-0) vs. No. 5 Daniel Cardenas (6-2): Cardenas, a 2024 All-American, is a two-time NCAA qualifier who has wins over three ranked wrestlers this season but lost to Iowa State's third-ranked Vince Zerban.

165: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink (8-0) vs. No. 6 Hunter Garvin (1-1): Garvin, a two-time All-American, defeated Lehigh's seventh-ranked Max Brignola at the NWCA All-Star Classic in November and has a loss to Oklahoma State's LaDarion Lockett.

