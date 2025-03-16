Big Ten Hockey: Penn State Loses to Ohio State After Contested Goal Ruling
Penn State men's hockey will stew for a week over a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss, which included a controversial overturned high-sticking call, to Ohio State in the semifinals of the Big Ten Men's Hockey Tournament. What will help is an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin March 27.
Ohio State's Gunnarwolfe Fontaine scored two goals, including the overtime gamewinner on a breakaway following a Penn State turnover. The fourth-seeded Buckeyes will face Michigan State in a one-game final for the Big Ten championship.
Fifth-seeded Penn State left Value City Arena frustrated over not only that opportunity but also a third-period officiating decision that helped Ohio State tie the game. Penn State led 2-1 when the Buckeyes' Nathan Lewis, a 6-6 forward, tipped the puck into the net for the apparent tying goal. However, an official immediately ruled no goal due to high-sticking in front of Penn State goalkeeper
Arsenii Sergeev.
Ohio State challenged the on-ice call, leading to a review of several minutes. The call was waived off, the goal counted and the Buckeyes tied the score. They took a 3-2 lead less than 3 minutes later.
Penn State tied the game with just under 6 minutes left in regulation, when sophomore Matt DiMarsico finished a Carter Schade assist. Both teams had opportunities thereafter, with Sergeev keeping the puck from drifting over the line late in the third period. Penn State lost for the first time this season when leading after two periods.
The Nittany Lions (20-13-4) still made the Big Ten semifinals for the first time since 2019, an achievement considering where they began the season. Penn State lost its first eight conference games and sat at the bottom of the conference standings in December.
But with a 12-2-2 run over their next 16 games, Penn State won multiple series, including a two-game playoff sweep at Michigan, to put themselves into NCAA Championships contention. Penn State is 13th in the latest PairWise rankings and has an 85-percent chance of making the field, according to College Hockey News.
The NCAA will hold its tournament selection show March 23. If it receives an at-large bid, Penn State will play in the NCAA Allentown Regional not far from State College. Four teams will participate in the NCAA Allentown Regional from March 28-30 at PPL Center. The regional winner advances to the NCAA Frozen Four, scheduled for April 10-12 in St. Louis.