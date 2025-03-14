Big Ten Hockey Tournament: How to Watch, Stream Penn State Vs. Ohio State
Penn State, the hottest team in college hockey, is one game from playing for the Big Ten Tournament title, as the Nittany Lions visit Ohio State on Saturday in the Big Ten semifinals. Penn State hockey has won 12 of its last 16 games, including a road sweep of Michigan in the tournament's first round. Does anyone want to play the Nittany Lions at this point?
Penn State now faces the Buckeyes in a single-elimination game for a berth in the Big Ten Tournament championship game March 22. Should be an exciting night in Columbus. Here's what to know about the Penn State-Ohio State game.
No. 12 Penn State Vs. No. 10 Ohio State
- When: 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday
- Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Streaming: B1G+ app
- Series History: Ohio State leads 27-23-5
- Last Meeting: Penn State earned a shootout win Jan. 25
About the Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State (20-12-4) brings every ounce of momentum to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals as it seeks to make the championship game for the first time since 2019. The Nittany Lions are 12-2-2 in their last 16 games, swept a playoff series from Michigan on the road and closed the regular season by earning points in nine of their last 11 games. Coach Guy Gadowsky engineered a remarkable turnaround from the team's 0-8 conference start and was rewarded with a Big Ten coach-of-the-year nomination.
The nation's most prolific, and perhaps best, player suits up for the Nittany Lions. Forward Aiden Fink, a national player-of-the-year candidate, leads the country with 51 points and has tied school records for goals (23) and assists (28) in a season. Fink is +18 on the year, has four game-winning goals and generated eight power-play goals. Though just a sophomore, Fink already is closing in on Penn State's career top-10 for goals and points.
Goaltender Arsenii Sergeev, injured early in the season, has returned to produce one of the best seasons in Penn State history. He has 17 wins and a .915 save percentage, and his 13 wins since January lead the Big Ten. Meanwhile, defenseman Simon Mack has a career-high 27 points, including 24 assists.
Gadowsky is looking for his first Big Ten title at Penn State since 2017. Watch out if the Nittany Lions score first: They're 15-5-2 this season when netting the first goal. Penn State also protects leads well, compiling an 18-0-1 record when leading after two periods.
About the Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State, ranked 10th nationally according to PairWise, enter the semifinal with a 23-12-2 record. The Buckeyes placed third in the Big Ten's regular-season standings and beat Wisconsin twice in the first round after losing the series' first game. Ohio State is in the semifinals for the third straight year but is 3-4 vs. Penn State at home in the postseason. The Nittany Lions beat Ohio State 5-1 in the 2019 Big Ten semifinals. The Buckeyes are 15-4-1 at home this season.
Gunnarwolfe Fontaine leads Ohio State with 37 points, including 14 goals, but has scored just two goals in his last 12 games. Riley Thompson is the team's leading scorer with 17 goals. Watch for David Burnside (14 goals) and Max Montes (13) on offense as well. Goaltender Logan Terness has started 11 of Ohio State's last 15 games, going 7-4. The Buckeyes allow just 2.46 goals per game and will try to apply that to the nation's ninth-ranked scoring offense (Penn State averages 3.53 goals per game).
How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State hockey
Big Ten Network will carry the game live beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, while the B1G+ app will stream the game. Can't watch? Listen to Brian Tripp and Eric Ohlson on the Penn State Sports Network.