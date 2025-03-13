Penn State Hockey Lands 5 Finalists for Big Ten Awards
Penn State hockey scored multiple finalists for Big Ten Men's Hockey Awards, underscoring the program's surge to the conference tournament semifinals. The Nittany Lions have nominees in every Big Ten awards category, including player of the year and coach of the year. Penn State next visits Ohio State on Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
Penn State's Aiden Fink is nominated for Big Ten Player of the Year, becoming the program's first finalist since Cole Hults won the award in 2020. The sophomore leads the nation with 51 points, a new program record, and also leads the conference with 23 goals.
Senior Simon Mack is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. Mack leads Penn State with a +19 rating and has recorded career-highs in points (27) and assists (24). He leads Big Ten defensemen in assists this season.
Junior Arsenii Sergeev is a finalist for Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, having returned from an early season injury to help fuel Penn State's 2025 rally. He's 13-3-4 since January, the most wins among Big Ten goalkeepers in that stretch. His 17 wins are tied for the fifth-best season in Penn State history. Sergeev is the first Penn State goaltender named as a finalist for the Big Ten award.
Charlie Cerrato is a finalist for Big Ten Freshman of the Year, having surged in the season's second half. Cerrato has produced 24 of his 36 points since January. He has generated 11 points in a five-game points streak. Cerrato leads all Big Ten freshmen in points.
Guy Gadowsky, the 2014-15 Big Ten Coach of the Year, is a finalist for the second time in his 13 seasons at Penn State. This is Gadowsky's sixth 20-win season as the Nittany Lions' head coach. Gadowsky also led Penn State on a huge course-correct. Since starting the Big Ten season 0-8, Penn State is 12-2-2 in its last 16 game with a two-game sweep over Michigan in the Big Ten quarerfinals.