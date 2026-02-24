Of Course, Penn State's Gavin McKenna Wins Big Ten Weekly Hockey Award

This should go without saying, but Penn State hockey player Gavin McKenna is the Big Ten's First Star of the Week. Ten points and a game-winning goal in two weekend games? That was historic.

McKenna, the Nittany Lions' phenom freshman forward, set multiple Penn State and Big Ten records during his two-game showcase against Ohio State. McKenna led the Nittany Lions to a two-game sweep of the Buckeyes with a national-best 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in weekend action.

McKenna set Penn State records for points (eight) and assists (seven) in the Nittany Lions' 11-4 victory over Ohio State in Game 1 of the series. According to the NCAA, McKenna's eight-point game was the best by a Division I hockey player since 1987.

He also became the first Big Ten player to produce eight points in a single game, both before and after the league's formation. McKenna's eight points and seven assists set single-game Big Ten records in the conference's 13-year history.

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

Your #B1GHockey First Star of the Week, Gavin McKenna 🏒⭐️



🔟 Points

8️⃣ Assists

2️⃣ Goals

1️⃣ OT GWG



Single-game program record 8️⃣ points and 7️⃣ assists on Friday 🤯



First NCAA Division I 8️⃣-point game in 39 years‼️



Read ➡️ https://t.co/WnDxFQikD4#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/kjPyxJOeCv — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) February 24, 2026

The following night, McKenna scored the overtime game-winner as the Nittany Lions rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat Ohio State 5-4. McKenna's goal completed Penn State's comeback from a 4-1 deficit against the Buckeyes under significant duress. The injury-depleted Nittany Lions were without another player, as defenseman Nick Fascia sustained a cut in Friday's game that forced him to miss Game 2.

"You guys saw [McKenna's goal] in overtime. I don't even know what to say," Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky told reporters in State College after the game. "You guys can use all the superlatives you have. I’ve run out."

RELATED: Gavin McKenna discusses Penn State legacy after historic game

McKenna, the 18-year-old Canadian star from Yukon, Whitehorse, went viral over the weekend not only for his prolific scoring. McKenna celebrated his Friday goal by doing the "Billionaire Strut" on skates, a nod to Conor McGregor and Vince McMahon before him. McGregor noticed McKenna's move and shared it with his more than 10 million followers on X.

McKenna earned his fourth weekly Big Ten award and second First Star honor of the season. He ranks second in the NCAA in points per game (1.54) and is tied for fifth in total points (43).

McKenna is tied for the Big Ten lead in scoring with 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in conference games and leads conference freshmen in scoring. His 43 points rank No. 2 all-time for a Penn State freshman.

McKenna ranks second in the Big Ten with 30 assists and is tied for third nationally. He also tied Aiden Fink's single-season Penn State record from last season.

Penn State (20-9-1) improved one spot to No. 5 in the latest USCHO.com Division I men's hockey poll. The Nittany Lions visit Notre Dame on Feb. 27-28 for their last regular-season road series. Game 1 of the Penn State-Notre Dame series begins at 7 p.m. ET Friday.