Gavin McKenna Discusses His Penn State Legacy After Historic Game

After a record-setting night at Pegula Ice Arena, which longed so deeply for this kind of performance, Gavin McKenna was asked about his legacy at Penn State. It was a disarming question of an 18-year-old who hasn't even been on campus for a year.

However, McKenna's career arc is racing faster than he or Penn State can process, so maybe the moment was primed for taking stock. Penn State's star freshman forward, who had just scored recorded eight points in one game, answered by not even mentioning the game.

"I don't want to be remembered as a bad teammate or anything," McKenna told reporters in State College after Penn State's 11-4 win over Ohio State. "I think it's pretty easy to gel with guys in that locker room, and it's a group that I'll love forever, my brothers in there. So I just want to be remembered as a good teammate with these guys."

McKenna, in his 27th game for the Nittany Lions, reminded hockey why he's the consensus No. 1 prospect of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The forward shattered Penn State single-game records for points (eight) and assists (seven), leading the Nittany Lions to a desperately needed reset victory.

McKenna also set Big Ten records with his eight points and seven assists, which were the most by a player in a game between conference teams. Five of those were primary assists. Penn State also tied a program record with 11 goals, the most it has scored in a Big Ten game.

Every bit of that was needed, by McKenna and by Penn State.

"We wanted to try to find a way to just win a game," Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said. "It's an important part of the year, and I think that's where our mentality was. Gavin obviously can contribute in offensive ways, and he sure did. I mean, he came to play in a game that we knew we'd need some of our special players to make special plays, and he sure did."

'It's kind of my getaway'

Gadowsky said Friday night that Penn State had been "leaking oil" entering the game vs. Ohio State. He was referring directly to injuries. Gadowsky said that captain Dane Dowiak underwent surgery Friday for a season-ending injury he sustained in Penn State's previous series at Michigan.

Dowiak's injury was the latest for a team that has absorbed many during the season. Dowiak became the fifth Penn State forward to miss time due to injury. In addition, Penn State had not won a game in regulation in nearly month.

Michigan State swept the Nittany Lions in State College, including an overtime win at Beaver Stadium, and Michigan added a 6-3 victory to their shootout win last week in Ann Arbor.

Meanwhile, McKenna has been dealing with off-ice issues. Friday's game was Penn State's first at the Pegula Ice Arena since McKenna was charged with assault Jan. 31, after the Nittany Lions' game at Beaver Stadium.

The Centre County District Attorney withdrew the most serious charge of felony aggravated assault. McKenna still faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 11.

McKenna has participated in all team-related activities since the alleged incident. That included two games at Michigan, where the Nittany Lions tied (losing a shootout) and lost in overtime.

"Being at the rink, being with the guys, it's kind of my getaway and just playing the game I love," McKenna said Friday. "So it's been a lot of fun. And anytime you have a game like this, where the team's just clicking, it's a lot of fun to be a part of."

Celebrating a goal

McKenna, who is from Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, said he called his parents Thursday with a celebration suggestion. If he scored, McKenna would recreate the "Billionaire Strut" of Conor McGregor, who recreated WWE founder Vince McMahon's iconic walk. In the first period, McKenna got his chance.

"Just emotional," McKenna said. "I was just having fun out there. A lot of stuff going on in my life right now. So being out in the rink, being with the guys, that's my happiness. So, yeah, I just thought I’d show some personality."

Aiden Fink, who recorded a career-best five points in the win over Ohio State, marveled at McKenna's performance.

"Obviously, putting up eight points is ridiculous in a game, especially college hockey, so I'm proud of him," Fink said. "He's playing with heart, he's playing his game, he's shooting the puck. And, yeah, it's awesome playing alongside him."

Penn State returns to Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday night for the second game vs. Ohio State. Faceoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. It's a chance for McKenna to add to his growing legacy with the program.

"Wherever you go, you want to leave your mark," McKenna said. "And I think, yeah, tonight was a pretty good game. I thought just coming here [to Penn State], this program's got a lot of history. Obviously it's pretty new, but the stuff they've done to get to this point and bring in these high-end players, it's pretty special, and I'm glad to be a part of it."

