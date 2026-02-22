What They're Saying About Penn State Hockey Star Gavin McKenna

Penn State hockey need a star turn during its weekend series vs. Ohio State. Gavin McKenna arrived at the right time.

After his record-breaking performance Friday night, McKenna scored the game-winner in overtime Saturday, catapulting the Nittany Lions to a 5-4 win over the Buckeyes and an important series sweep. McKenna, Penn State's Canadian superstar, finished the weekend with 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in two games and cradled the spotlight of college hockey.

"You guys saw [McKenna's goal] in overtime. I don't even know what to say," Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky told reporters in State College after the game. "You guys can use all the superlatives you have. I’ve run out."

In overtime, McKenna sidestepped an Ohio State defender into the low slot, where he deftly shifted gears and wristed a shot for the game-winner. McKenna punctuated his 12th multi-point game of the season with this much-needed goal.

Wake up with Saturday night’s overtime game-winner as called by our very own @BTrippTweets!! 🔊👂🏒 #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/aGcVNRQ2hR — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) February 22, 2026

McKenna's goal completed Penn State's comeback from a 4-1 deficit against the Buckeyes under significant duress. The injury -depleted Nittany Lions were without another player, as defenseman Nick Fascia sustained a cut in Friday's game that forced him to miss Game 2.

“I was really impressed with the grit of this group tonight,” Gadowsky told reporters in State College. “... We started two guys down, lost another one during the game and had only nine forwards, and then got an unbelievable goal by Jarod Crespo to come back [and tie the game]."

McKenna's overtime heroics drew a blast of attention. "Gavin McKenna is a problem," ESPN's SportsCenter announced.

The weekend belonged to McKenna, who appeared to cement his status as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. McKenna set Penn State and Big Ten single-game records for points (eight) and assists (seven) in a game during the Nittany Lions' 11-4 win over the Buckeyes on Friday. His totals were the most by a player in a game between conference teams.

After his goal Friday, McKenna celebrated with what's known as the "Billionaire Strut," started by Vince McMahon and re-popularized by Conor McGregor, who then introduced McKenna to his more than 10 million followers on X.

This kid is THE MAC! https://t.co/u2bv2up80d — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 21, 2026

ESPN's John Buccigross, who has shared his McKenna fandom several times, announced that the Penn State forward will be a Canadian Olympian in 2030.

Holy Gavin McKenna. Elite in OT. Now 13-30-43 in 28. He will definitely, undoubtedly be the 1st pick of the NHL Draft in Buffalo and be an Olympian in 4 years. pic.twitter.com/JOXz1AcXIF — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) February 22, 2026

McKenna now leads the Big Ten, and ranks second nationally, in points by a freshman (43). He is tied for second in the Big Ten and fifth in the country in total points and ranks second nationally in points per game (1.52).

for the second straight night, Gavin McKenna is the first star of the game after scoring the game-winning goal in No. 6 Penn State’s overtime victory against Ohio State pic.twitter.com/TqhE6c0ls4 — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) February 22, 2026

Gadowsky has spent the season marveling at McKenna's tradecraft on the ice, saying that the 18-year-old forward manipulates the pace of play.

“It's not that he picks up the pace; he manipulates the pace," Gadowsky said of McKenna. "So that's the most amazing thing about him. Obviously, his puck skills are elite. The skating is elite, his edges, but I really enjoy it, and I think the other players on the team have really enjoyed watching his mind work.”

Gavin McKenna caps off a 10-point weekend with the overtime winnner — and it’s one of his better individual plays of the season. pic.twitter.com/mf2VsGdARM — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) February 22, 2026

In all, it was a pretty good three-day stretch for Penn State hockey. On Thursday, Tessa Janecke, the women's program's all-time leading scorer, became the first Penn State athlete to win a Winter Olympics gold medal.

Janecke was on the ice for Team USA's golden goal against Canada in the gold-medal game in Milan. Janecke, who finished the tournament with five assists, returns to the fourth-ranked Nittany Lions to pursue a national championship.

When can hockey fans watch McKenna next? The Nittany Lions visit Notre Dame for a two-game Feb. 27-28.

All the angles of Gavin McKenna's OT-winner for your viewing pleasure!!#SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/QFyIy9tTmz — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) February 22, 2026

