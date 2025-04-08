Penn State to Host Frozen Four Watch Party at Pegula Ice Arena
Penn State hockey hopes to roll out home-ice advantage once more in St. Louis, where the Nittany Lions will face Boston University in their first Frozen Four appearance. Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky has credited the "Roar Zone" student section for helping to lift the Nittany Lions to the NCAA Tournament's Allentown Regional title and the Frozen Four run.
But fans who can't make the trip to St. Louis' Enterprise Center will have an opportunity to watch the NCAA Tournament semifinal game in State College. Penn State is opening Pegula Ice Arena on Thursday night for a free watch party as the Nittany Lions take on the Terriers. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday as part of a Frozen Four doubleheader. Denver meets Western Michigan in the first game at 5 p.m.
Penn State will show the game on the Jumbotron at Pegula Ice Arena, which has been the home of Penn State hockey since 2013. Admission is free, and concessions and merchandise will be available for purchase. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and Rodney Martin, the voice of Pegula Ice Arena, will call the game.
Penn State made a remarkable run to its first Frozen Four, rebounding from an 0-9 start in Big Ten play to a place in the conference tournament. The Nittany Lions defeated Maine, the Allentown Regional's top seed, to earn a spot in the regional final against UConn.
Matt DiMarsico scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Huskies, lifting Penn State to its first Frozen Four in its 13th season as an NCAA varsity program. The Nittany Lions are the only regional No. 4 seed to reach the Frozen Four.
Penn State's Pegula Ice Arena has earned a reputation as one of the better home-ice environments in college hockey. It went through a long, winding process to fund and build, as former Penn State associate athletic director Joe Battista recently discussed.
Boston University, Penn State's semifinal opponent, is playing in its 25th Frozen Four. The Terriers, making their third consecutive Frozen Four appearance, have won five NCAA titles, the last in 2009. Penn State and Boston University are meeting for the first time.