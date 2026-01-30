Penn State Hosts Michigan State in a Huge Hockey Series. Here's How to Watch

STATE COLLEGE | The No. 5 Penn State men’s hockey team hosts No. 2 Michigan State this weekend in a long-awaited series that will have nationwide reach. While the focus is on Saturday’s first men’s ice hockey game at Beaver Stadium, the top-five matchup will kick off Friday in Pegula Ice Arena.

The Nittany Lions are looking to flip the outcome of their last series against the Spartans, which swept two games in East Lansing in November.

Further, this weekend’s affair is pivotal in Big Ten play, as Penn State holds a one-point edge in the standings over Michigan State. The Nittany Lions are tied for the top spot in the conference with Michigan at 31 points.

Here’s what else to know about the final Penn State-Michigan State series of the regular season.

How to watch, stream Penn State vs. Michigan State hockey

Game 1 of this weekend’s two-game set is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET Friday at Pegula Ice Arena and will be available for streaming on BIG+, the Big Ten Network’s subscription service. The series finale, set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium, will air on Big Ten Network and be available on the Fox Sports app.

What is the Penn State vs. Michigan State betting line?

Penn State is a 1.5-goal underdog on home ice for Game 1, according to DraftKings, despite owning a six-game win streak at Pegula Ice Arena. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals. Odds for Game 2 at Beaver Stadium are currently unavailable on DraftKings.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

The Penn State Nittany Lions look to score against the Michigan State Spartans in a Big Ten hockey game at Munn Ice Arena. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State (18-6) rolls into the series as one of the hottest teams in the country, recently completing a road sweep over then-No. 5 Wisconsin. Penn State has won seven consecutive games by a combined score of 35-12 and also has won seven straight Big Ten contests, the longest conference winning streak in program history.

“We’ve been trying to incrementally improve every week, and I think lately, since Christmas, I think the team has done a really good job of taking the lessons from the weekend before and getting a little bit better,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions are paced by Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, who has the 10th-highest points-per-game average in the country at 1.32. McKenna, who faced some criticism in the first half of the season, recorded his first-career hat trick last weekend against Wisconsin. The freshman has been unstoppable of late, scoring a goal in three consecutive games and posting 10 points, six goals and four assists in his past four contests.

However, it’s not just McKenna who’s producing offensively; there’s been scoring throughout the lineup. Three Nittany Lions, including McKenna, have recorded hat tricks in the last four games (Dane Dowiak vs. Wisconsin and Matt DiMarsico vs. Notre Dame).

The Nittany Lions roster five 20-point scorers (McKenna, DiMarsico, JJ Wiebsuch, Charlie Cerrato, Aiden Fink), while Michigan State has three.

Unfortunately for Penn State, however, Gadowsky confirmed Tuesday that Cerrato, the team’s most productive center, will be out for the remainder of the regular season. The parity in the lineup must continue for the Nittany Lions to extend their hot streak.

About the Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans hockey player Maxim Strbak, center, points to the sky after his goal against Minnesota during the third period at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State is on a similar roll, winning four consecutive games, including sweeps of Wisconsin and Minnesota. The Spartans (19-5) are third in the Big Ten standings with 30 points, one behind Penn State and Michigan.

Michigan State is an outstanding road team, boasting a 10-1 record away from East Lansing. And with a 7-3 record against top-10 opponents this season, the Spartans are arguably the best team in the NCAA.

Michigan State is paced by Porter Martone, the sixth-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. Martone’s 1.27 points-per-game average ranks 12th in the country. He also ranks ninth nationally in goals per game (0.64).

The Spartans surround Martone with plenty of talent. Their 15 draft picks rank second in Division I hockey behind only Boston University, which rosters 18.

Arguably the best Spartan is in net, as goaltender Trey Augustine is one of the top netminders in the country yet again. Augustine, a Detroit Red Wings draft pick, leads the country in goals-against average (1.73), is second in save percentage (.938) and ranks fourth in shutouts (three). His 59 career wins lead all active goaltenders.

Michigan State ranks 12th in the country in goals per game (3.50) and is the best defensive team in the country, allowing just 1.75 goals per game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

