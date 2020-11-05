SI.com
Penn State Hockey Returns Nov. 19

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State will open the 2020 men's hockey season this month against Minnesota, the team it defeated in February to win its first Big Ten regular-season title.

The Lions visit Minnesota for a doubleheader Nov. 19-20 as part of what the Big Ten is calling Phase I of its 2020-21 season. Penn State has confirmed eight of its planned 24 games on the schedule. The Big Ten said it will announce the remainder of the schedule at a later date.

Penn State opens the season at Minnesota and Wisconsin before hosting Michigan and Arizona State in December. All series are two games, with Michigan and Arizona visiting Pegula Ice Arena Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 11-13.

Penn State's 2020 opener is scheduled for 271 days after the last game of the 2019-20 season. Penn State defeated Minnesota 3-2 to clinch the Big Ten regular-season title. The teams were scheduled to meet in the conference semifinals before the Big Ten tournament was canceled.

Hockey will be the second Big Ten sport to resume this season. Teams will undergo the same daily antigen testing COVID-19 prevention protocols in place for football.

Penn State begins the season ranked ninth in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine preseason poll.

Penn State Men's Hockey 2020 Schedule

Nov. 19: At Minnesota

Nov. 20: At Minnesota

Nov. 23: At Wisconsin

Nov. 24: At Wisconsin

Dec. 2: Michigan

Dec. 3: Michigan

Dec. 11: Arizona State

Dec. 13: Arizona State

