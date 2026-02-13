How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan Hockey: Time, TV Channel, Odds

Sixth-ranked Penn State and No. 2 Michigan are set to battle it out in a season-defining Big Ten hockey series this weekend.

The Nittany Lions sit in third place and six points behind the second-place Wolverines in the Big Ten standings, so a shaky weekend could take them out of contention for a top-two seed in the conference tournament, which begins March 11.

This will be Penn State’s first trip to Ann Arbor since sweeping Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament last season to secure a spot in the NCAA bracket. The Nittany Lions split with the Wolverines at Pegula Ice Arena earlier this season but still were outscored 9-5 in the series.

Here’s what else to know ahead of a highly anticipated Penn State-Michigan series.

How to watch, stream Penn State vs. Michigan

Game 1 of this weekend’s two-game set is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET Friday at Yost Ice Arena, which will be available for streaming on BIG+, the Big Ten Network’s subscription service.

The series finale is set for a 5 p.m. puck drop Saturday and will air on Big Ten Network, with streaming coverage available on the Fox Sports app. The radio broadcast for both games is available on the Penn State Sports Network.

What is the Penn State vs. Michigan betting line?

Penn State is a 1.5-goal underdog and +140 on the moneyline for Friday’s Game 1 matchup, according to DraftKings. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals. Odds for Game 2 at Yost Ice Arena currently are unavailable.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna looks to shoot the puck during the first period against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State (18-8) enters the weekend following a bye week and amid some off-ice issues. Nittany Lions hockey superstar Gavin McKenna was charged with two counts of assault following an alleged altercation in State College after Penn State’s game at Beaver Stadium on Jan. 31. The State College District Attorney dropped the most serious charge a week later.

Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky confirmed Wednesday that McKenna will play this weekend against Michigan and will “continue to participate in all athletically related activities" with the team.

McKenna is vital to Penn State’s success, as he sits sixth in the Big Ten in points (32) and ranks fifth in assists (21). He has registered a point in nine of his last 11 games and his 20 points in conference play leads the club.

The Nittany Lions owned a seven-game winning streak before getting swept by No. 1 Michigan State in their last series. Penn State has been outscored this season 27-13 by the Spartans and Wolverines, the top two teams in the country.

Penn State will travel to Yost Ice Arena, which has typically been a tough environment for them to play. The Nittany Lions are 7-16 all-time in Ann Arbor, with three of their victories coming last season.

Penn State forward Aiden Fink has been known as a Wolverine killer. Fink, who led the Big Ten in points last season, averages two points per game against Michigan, with 10 goals and 10 assists in 10 games.

After a slow start, Fink has been heating up recently. He had his best game of the season against the Spartans at Beaver Stadium, scoring two goals for his first multi-goal effort of the year.

About the Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines forward T.J. Hughes skates with the puck against Penn State during a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game at Yost Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Michigan (23-5) enters the weekend off a series split with Michigan State. After being outscored 8-6 by the Spartans in the two-game series, the Wolverines dropped from their top spot in the USCHO poll to No. 2.

Michigan is paced by 24-year-old T.J. Hughes, who leads the Big Ten with 40 points. The Wolverines have four top-10 scorers in the conference, including a second player in the top three in Montreal Canadiens' former first-round pick Michael Hage (37).

Even with all its success, Michigan is the second-youngest team in the NCAA. The Wolverines’ dominance stems from a balanced attack, but their offense is their top unit, averaging an NCAA-leading 4.68 goals per game.

Even with that striking offense, the Wolverines are second in the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing just 2.29 goals per game.

The Wolverines are just as scary on special teams, owning the second-best power play in the nation at 29.8 percent. Further, their penalty kill ranks second in the Big Ten, behind Penn State, at 81.7 percent. The Michigan man-advantage against the Nittany Lions’ penalty kill could decide this weekend’s series.

To leave Ann Arbor with at least one win, Penn State likely will need to lead entering the third period. Michigan is the best third-period team in the country, outscoring opponents 51-21 during the final frame. Additionally, the Wolverines are a perfect 5-0-0 in overtime.

