World Series Champ Dexter Fowler Graduates From Penn State
Former Major League Baseball player Dexter Fowler said his first professional contract included a clause that would pay for college. This month, after a 14-year career in which he won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs, Fowler graduated from Penn State.
Fowler, 38, completed his bachelor of science degree in organizational and professional communication and served as a student marshal Saturday during commencement ceremonies at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center. Fowler completed his degree through Penn State's World Campus. According to a story posted on Penn State's official website, Fowler said he chose the online program because it aligned with his new career pursuits. Fowler is a sports broadcaster and has started production and management companies to create content for athletes and entertainers.
“My parents always wanted me to go to school, so I promised them I would return,” Fowler said in the story for Penn State's website. “My dad negotiated into my contract that I would get four years of school paid for. I’m a man of my word, so I returned to get my degree.”
Fowler played 14 Major League seasons for five teams: the Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels. In 2016, Fowler led of Game 7 of the World Series with a home home run, and the Cubs defeated Cleveland for their first title since 1908. Fowler became the first player to hit a Game 7 lead-off home run in World Series history. Fowler retired from baseball in 2023.
More Penn State News
Penn State wrestler Zain Retherford seeks to make first U.S. Olympic team
Penn State's James Franklin wonders whether helmet mics will curb sign-stealing in college football
Three former Penn State football players elected to the university's Board of Trustees
AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.