Penn State's James Franklin Wonders Whether Helmet Mics Will Curb Sign-Stealing in College Football
At Penn State football's recent Blue-White Game, coach James Franklin and his staff learned a small but important lesson about using tablets on the sideline.
"Had some issues with glare on the screen, so we're going to have to look at how we can adjust those things," Franklin said.
Penn State was among the many college football programs testing new technology this spring, both on the field and sideline. The NCAA approved some significant rules changes recently that will make player communications and real-time play tracking easier. FBS teams will be permitted to outfit one player on the field with a helmet microphone to communicate with coaches. Franklin said Penn State's quarterback and middle linebacker will use the mics. In addition, teams can use up to 18 tablets to view game footage (either broadcast or coach's video) in real time.
Penn State tested both options at the spring scrimmage. Since the NCAA proposed the rule change in early March, Penn State received only three headsets for use during spring drills. Franklin said that was limiting but proved to be a good test.
"We were able to use the iPads today for the first time; wasn't perfect, but there's value in getting some reps of that in Beaver Stadium before the season," Franklin said. "We'll do the same thing during training camp. We had the headset technology all spring. Not what we'll have for next year. We only had one on defense and two on offense, is how we chose to use the three units that we got. I thought that was valuable today."
Penn State and Ole Miss had the option to use the helmet mics during the Peach Bowl as part of testing program. Franklin was receptive, but Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin chose not to use the technology, so neither team used the helmet mics in the bowl game. Franklin has stated that he likes the technology in theory but isn't sure it solves the problem for which it's intended.
"The interesting thing is, all of this got pushed because of the whole sign-stealing [issue], and for the offenses that are no-huddle, it doesn’t change them at all," Franklin said. "Because you still have to get the information to the wide receivers. How do you do that? You signal. Do I think we should have had helmet mics? They’re good changes, but I don't know if they’re necessarily solutions to some of the challenges out there.
Franklin added, “Now, do I think we should have had helmet communication the whole time? Yes. Do I think we should have been able to have tablets? We go to high school games, they got TVs on the sideline, and we can’t have a tablet. So I think they’re good changes. But, I don’t know if they
necessarily are solutions to some of the challenges that have been out there that actually got the rule passed.”
Franklin also discussed the technology last October, three weeks before Penn State played Michigan. The Big Ten suspended former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh one day before the game for "conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years..."
"I see a lot of people talking about going to the NFL system with the headsets, and I understand that," Franklin said. "It really doesn't solve this issue. I'm not saying we shouldn't do it, but if college offenses are going to decide not to huddle, you still have to be able to get the information communicated to the receivers, to the tight end. Maybe you can verbally communicate it to the [offensive line], which a lot of people do, but how does everybody else get it?
"So it's either the coaches are signaling from the sideline or the quarterback is signaling from the field, and you still have some of the same issues unless you decide to huddle, which I think you saw us huddle more on Saturday than we typically do."
As the Associated Press noted, helmet communications are optional, and teams still can signal plays from the sideline if they choose.
"The use of technology has been on the committee's agenda for several years, and the time is right to introduce it in NCAA football," A.J. Edds, co-chair of the committee and vice president of football administration at the Big Ten Conference, said in a statement announcing the proposal. "FBS conferences have partnered together to ensure the consistent application and work through the details of the technical requirements for implementation."
In addition, the 2-minute warning is coming to college football as well.
