Three Former Penn State Quarterbacks Are on the Move Again
Three former Penn State quarterbacks are changing teams once more, having entered the NCAA Transfer Portal during the spring window. Christian Veilleux leads the way. The one-time Nittany Lion quarterback announced Wednesday that he will transfer to Georgia State after spending the 2023 season at Pitt.
"The next opportunity is the best opportunity," Veilleux said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). In addition, Ta'Quan Roberson, who played two seasons at Connecticut, has re-entered the transfer portal. As has Michael Robinson Jr., who transferred to Florida Atlantic after one season at Penn State.
Veilleux, who left Penn State after the 2022 season, played in seven games at Pitt last season as a replacement for Phil Jurkovec. He completed 94 of 184 passes for 1,179 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. Veilleux's completion rate was 51.1 percent and he finished his season going 13-for-22, with a pick-6 and two fumbles, in a November loss to Syracuse. Veilleux did not play the remainder of the season, with Nate Yarnell taking over as Pitt's starting quarterback, and entered the portal in mid-April. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Roberson, who briefly served as Penn State's backup quarterback to Sean Clifford in 2021, moved on to Connecticut for the next two seasons. He started 11 games last year, completing 58.3 percent of his passes for 2,075 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Roberson went 15-for-19 and threw two touchdown passes in a 38-31 win over Rice. Roberson has one season of eligibility remaining.
More Penn State alumni news
Former Penn State running back Noah Cain, who played two seasons at LSU, signed a free-agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Cain carried the ball 37 times for 181 yards for the Tigers last season. And former Penn State receiver Daniel George, who finished his career with Joe Moorhead at Akron, was invited to Cincinnati Bears minicamp.
