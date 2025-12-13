How Matt Campbell Is Building His New Football Staff at Penn State

Matt Campbell moved quickly in his first week as Penn State's head coach, filling 10 spots on his staff and bringing nine people with him from Iowa State. Campbell also began building a front office, bringing his general manager from Iowa State along with his chief of staff and strength coaches.

Penn State announced the first round of additions with several key hires to come, including a new defensive coordinator. Here's what to know about Campbell's first Penn State football staff, which currently features three coaches and seven staff members.

RELATED: Mount Union legend Larry Kehres details Matt Campbell's rise to Penn State

Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser

Iowa State Cyclones offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser talks to the media at Stark Performance Center. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mouser arrives Penn State after spending the past two seasons as Iowa State's offensive coordinator. He spent 10 seasons on the Cyclones' staff, where healso coached tight ends at Iowa State, a position group he is taking over at Penn State.

Mouser began his tenure at Iowa State as a graduate assistant in 2016 before moving to the scouting department for two years and then onto the offensive staff in 2019. Mouser coached Iowa State's tight ends for five seasons. Football Scoop named him the 2025 national tight ends coach of the year.

Mouser's list of All-Americans he has coached include running back Breece Hall, who led the nation in rushing in 2020; tight end Charlie Kolar, Iowa State's three-time All-American; and quarterback Brock Purdy, who still holds or shares 32 Iowa State records.

In his first season as an offensive coordinator, Mouser led the Cyclones to one of their most productive seasons in history. In 2024, Iowa State averaged 31.1 points per game, fifth-best in school history, as part of its first 11-win season.

Quarterback Rocco Becht threw for 3,505 yards, and two Iowa State receivers (Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel) ranked among the top-6 in the Big 12 in receptions and receiving yards per game.

RELATED: Cael Sanderson says Penn State 'couldn't really do better' than Matt Campbell

Offensive line coach Ryan Clanton

Iowa State Cyclones offensive line coach Ryan Clanton watches warmups during the spring football game. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clanton served as Iowa State's offensive line coach for three seasons and the run-game coordinator for two. His offensive line fronted an Iowa State run game that scored 25 rushing touchdowns in 2024, the fourth-highest total in school history. Iowa State averaged 160 yards rushing per game in 2024, up from 119 the previous season.

This season, Iowa State ran for 150+ yards in seven consecutive games. Carson Hansen (950 yards) and Abu Sama III (732) became the first Iowa State running backs to rush for at least 700 yards in the same seaon since 1975.

Secondary coach Deon Broomfield

Broomfield, Penn State's new secondary coach, coached safeties at Iowa State for five years. He is listed as the secondary coach, which includes cornerbacks and safeties. Anthony Poindexter, Penn State's co-defensive coordinator this season, also coached safeties. Broomfield also served as Iowa State's passing game coordinator the past three seasons.

A former Iowa State safety, Broomfield returned to his alma mater in 2021. Prior to that, he was a defensive assistant with the Houston Texans during the 2020 season and coached cornerbacks at Western Illinois and Indiana State the previous two seasons.

General manager Derek Hoodjer

Campbell brought Hoodjer from Iowa State to fill one of his staff's most important roles. Hoodjer was Campbell's director of player personnel for eight years, elevating Iowa State's recruiting classes consistently into the top-50 nationally.

In describing Hoodjer, Campbell said that the two worked together to build Iowa State's NIL program and roster-management from scratch.

"We had to create our own collective; nobody created that for us," Campbell said. "We had to write our own contracts. So I think it prepared us for this moment [at Penn Sate] and, again, how do you use it?

"It’s great to have the money, but it’s using the money wisely. It’s using the resources correctly, building the right team and knowing what you’re trying to spend those things on and making sure it’s about the right things. Those things to me are most important, and to have somebody that’s been side by side with me building great teams I’m really excited."

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

Penn State's new staff members

Matt Campbell, left, and Penn State University athletic director Pat Kraft pose for a photo after Campbell is announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Skip Brabenec, Penn State's new football chief of staff, spent 10 seasons with Campbell at Iowa State, the last five as his chief of staff.

Aaron Hillman takes over as the director of sports performance operations, a role previously held by Chuck Losey. Hillman served in the same position for four years at Iowa State.

Reid Kagy resumes his role as Campbell's head strength and conditioning coach. Kagy directed the Cyclones' S&C program for three years.

Brandon Pietrzyk, the assistant strength and conditioning coach, spent three years in the same role at Iowa State.

Trent Slattenow becomes Penn State's director of player personnel after spending four years in the same role at Iowa State. Slattenow began his career as a recruiting student assistant for Campbell in 2018.

Jack Griffith joins Penn State's staff as a recruiting assistant after spending the past three seasons as the director of player personnel at the University of Cincinnati. Griffith worked in the New York Jets’ scouting department in 2022 and was a program assistant at Ohio State.

More Penn State Football