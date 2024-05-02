Saquon Barkley to Join James Franklin at Penn State NIL Event in Philadelphia
Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley will join coach James Franklin and several current and former Nittany Lions at an NIL event in Philadelphia to benefit Penn State football. Happy Valley United, Penn State's official NIL collective, announced that Barkley will participate in "We Are ... in Philly," an evening of Penn State football social events May 9 in Philadelphia.
Penn State football fans can meet several current and former players at the event. Among the current players scheduled to appear are Abdul Carter, Drew Shelton, Jameial Lyons, Keon Wylie and Tyrece Mills, all of whom are from the Philadelphia area. All-American defensive end Carl Nassib, recently elected to Penn State's Board of Trustees, former Eagles offensive lineman Stefan Wisniewski and several members of the Penn State football coaching staff are scheduled to appear as well.
Barkley, who recently signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, remains one of the most popular former Nittany Lions. The running back also recently announced that he will host a youth football camp in State College in June.
“Philadelphia has always been a dominant region when it comes to support for Penn State,” Jen Ferrang, Happy Valley United’s General Manager for Corporate Sales and Development, said in a statement. “Our staff is excited about how this event will bring unparalleled memories to guests while also funding NIL opportunities for the Nittany Lions."
The event will be held at the Bellevue Hotel, followed by an "after party" at the Union League of Philadelphia. Tickets for the reception, scheduled for 7-9 p.m., are $150 per person. Tickets for a "VIP reception" before the event are $500 per person. The $7,500 after party is limited to 10 guests who will participate in a private discussion of Penn State football with Franklin.
Happy Valley United recently kicked off the "Retain the Roar" campaign designed to raise $500,000 for Penn State's NIL initiatives.
For more information, visit the Happy Valley United website.
