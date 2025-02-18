More than 35,000 Hot Dogs Later, Penn State Baseball Brings Back Dollar Dog Nights
Penn State baseball began the 2025 season with two wins in Puerto Rico, including its first over an SEC team in nearly 30 years. And when the Nittany Lions finally play their first home games in March, they'll have some good news for fans: Dollar hot dogs are back.
Penn State is reviving its very popular Dollar Dog Night promotion this season, as hot dogs will cost $1 for all Tuesday home games at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Penn State has sold 35,117 hot dogs during the promotion over the past two seasons. Against Kent State last season, Penn State set records for attendance (5,025) and hot dogs eaten (8,591). Admission for Penn State home games is free, giving fans more money to spend on hot dogs.
Penn State (2-1) begins the season with 10 road games before hosting Indiana in the Big Ten opener March 7. Penn State will play 26 home games, six of them for Tuesday $1 hot dogs. Beginning March 11 against Georgetown, Penn State baseball fans can gorge themselves on $1 hot dogs and watch a team with a rising profile.
In their season-opener in Puerto Rico, the Nittany Lions hit three home runs and got five scoreless innings from starting pitcher Mason Horwat to defeat Missouri 10-0. The victory was Penn State's first over an SEC since beating Alabama in March of 1995. The Nittany Lions won two of their three games in the Puerto Rico tournament.
Under first-year coach Mike Gambino last season, the Nittany Lions made a memorable run to the Big Ten title game, falling 2-1 to Nebraska in Omaha. After the game, Gambino said he believed Penn State baseball had "championships" in its future.
"I told the team afterward, 'There will be dogpiles,'" Gambino said last May. "I believe it. There will be pictures on the wall, there will be championships. I believe Penn State will be back here, not just for the Big Ten Tournament but for the main course."
Gambino added some transfer talent since last season, notably a player with an NCAA championship ring. Paxton Kling, who played for LSU's 2023 championship team as a freshman, joined the Nittany Lions this season. The outfielder is originally from Altoona and was a teammate at LSU with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. Kling is hitting .333/.583 through three games with the Nittany Lions.
“A lot of people don’t get to experience a national championship and it’s really cool to have that.” Kling said for a story on Penn State's website. “It's just keeping your nose down and grinding hard. It's important to have good team chemistry. That group was so close with each other and I get that same feel with this group here at Penn State. A lot of guys love each other and that's so important because you know the guy behind you has your back. You know the guy on the mound has your back. Everyone wants to go win and achieve [a national championship] while everyone still loves each other.”
Penn State baseball returns to action Feb. 21 for a four-game series with Longwood in Farmville, Va.