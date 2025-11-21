Penn State Embarks on Another Coaching Search
Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft has a new vacancy to fill. Men's soccer coach Jeff Cook announced Friday that he is resigning to pursue an opportunity in Major League Soccer. Cook spent eight seasons with the Nittany Lions.
Kraft now moves to replace Cook. a two-time Big Ten coach of the year who went 66-49-23 with the Nittany Lions. Kraft already is in the second month of his search to replace former Penn State football coach James Franklin, now at Virginia Tech.
“It has been a privilege to lead the men’s soccer program at Penn State for the last eight years,” Cook said in a statement. "My family and I are beyond grateful for the time we have spent in State College and are deeply appreciative of all that this University has done for us. I’m proud of the accomplishments we have attained, of our student-athletes’ successes on and off the soccer field, and of the countless meaningful friendships that have been built.”
Cook guided Penn State men's soccer to the NCAA Tournament three times in eight seasons. The Nittany Lions won Big Ten regular-season titles in 2021 and 2023 and the conference tournament in 2021.
According to Penn State, Cook also coached 30 all-Big Ten players and five who won conference awards. Nine of his players were drafted into the MLS, including 2025 SuperDraft picks Caden Grabfelder and Mohamed Cisset.
Cook joined Penn State in 2018 after serving with the Philadelphia Union MLS team and the former Bethlehem Steel FC for more than four years. He has coached soccer for more than 30 years, having been a head coach at Dartmouth and the University of Cincinnati. In 2016, Cook became an assistant coach with the Bethlehem Steel FC while serving as head coach of the Union's under-19 team.
Penn State finished the 2025 season with a 5-8-4 record, 1-6-3 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions closed the season with a 0-0 tie against Michigan.
“We are incredibly grateful to Jeff for his eight years of leadership and dedication to Penn State men’s soccer,” Kraft said in a statement. “Jeff not only guided our program to championships and NCAA Tournament appearances, but he also developed outstanding student-athletes on and off the field. We thank him for his commitment to excellence and wish him the very best as he begins this next chapter in his career.”
Meanwhile, Penn State's football coaching search is nearing its sixth week since Franklin was fired Oct. 12. Kraft defined the following traits as essential for the Nittany Lions' next football coach, which can apply to the men's soccer opening as well.
"Our next coach will be someone who embodies everything Penn State stands for: integrity, accountability, toughness, humility and an elite motivator," Kraft said. "We'll find a coach who can achieve excellence at the highest level, doing it with confidence and conviction. Recruiting will always be a pillar here. We want someone who will attract elite talent, retain players in the NIL era, and make Penn State a destination."