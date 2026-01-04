Penn State Standout Amare Campbell Enters Portal: 'This One Hurts, Man'

Penn State linebacker Amare Campbell on Sunday announced plans to enter the transfer portal, saying that he doesn't want to be "undervalued" as a prospective third-year starting linebacker in college football. Campbell is the fourth Nittany Lions defensive starter to enter the portal and one of the team's biggest losses, having been a two-year starter at Penn State and North Carolina.

"This one hurts, man," Campbell wrote in a social media post. "I want to thank Coach [James] Franklin, [linebackers] Coach [Dan] Connor, and the entire strength staff at Penn State for giving me the opportunity to be a Nittany Lion. Leaving North Carolina unexpectedly, a place I truly loved, I came to Penn State and fell in love with the insane fans, the culture, and everything this place stands for. Playing in huge games here meant everything to me.

"To all my brothers at Penn State: I love every single one of y'all. I'd go to war with you every time. Y'all know what it is.

"Unfortunately, once again, I find myself in a situation where I can't allow myself to be undervalued. I have to do what's best for my family, my future, and myself."

Work for yours, Thank you Penn State!

Campbell, who has one year of eligibility remaining, became Penn State's most important transfer signee in 2025, earning the starting job at middle linebacker and ultimately leading the team in tackles (103). He was named third-team All-Big Ten after posting 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks and scoring on a fumble recovery against Rutgers.

Campbell (6-0, 230 pounds) single-handedly led Penn State's defense in an double-overtime loss to Oregon, posting 11 of his career-high 15 tackles in the first half. He also made 14 stops against Rutgers, a game that earned him the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week award.

"I feel like I had a good season," Campbell said after the Rutgers game. "I felt like I fixed a lot of things that I needed to work on being at Chapel Hill and I learned a lot. With [former defensive coordinator] Jim Knowles a lot, I feel like I learned a lot of football."

Campbell transferred to Penn State after spending two seasons at North Carolina. He started 13 games for the Tar Heels in 2024, making 76 tackles (10.5 for losses). He quickly became part of Penn State's defensive backbone, taking over as the unit's on-field communications role in the opener against Nevada.

Campbell also developed a relationship with interim head coach Terry Smith, who he said helped change the players' approach, especially among veterans.

"He’s a straight-up guy," Campbell said of Smith. "He calls everybody out, doesn't matter who you are, what your what your role is, whatever if you, if you're putting bad stuff on film, if you're not doing what you're supposed to be doing, he calls it out. And that's the way I like to be. Don’t sugarcoat anything."

Campbell became the 38th Penn State player to enter the transfer portal. The list includes defensive starters A.J. Harris, King Mack and Zuriah Fisher and three quarterbacks, notably seven-game starter Ethan Grunkemeyer.

