Penn State's Biggest Moves on Day 4 of the Transfer Portal Window

At Penn State, the inbound program from Iowa State continued on Day 4 of the transfer portal window, while the outbound program to Virginia Tech began. Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell received commitments from four more Cyclones, including a pair of brothers, bringing the total to 19.

Meanwhile, former Penn State coach James Franklin is poised to land his biggest transfer player from his Penn State roster. We're tracking all the moves with our updating transfer tracker, and also have recaps of Penn State's portal activity from opening day, Day 2 and Day 3.

Let's dive into the latest Penn State football portal moves.

By the numbers: Penn State in the portal

Penn State coach Matt Campbell answers questions from the media after being announced as the Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

41: Penn State players in the portal

19: Iowa State players who have committed to Penn State

11: Penn State players with starting experience in the portal

5: Penn State receivers transferring out

4: Iowa State receivers transferring in

3: Penn State players reportedly transferring to Virginia Tech

Ethan Grunkemeyer reportedly headed to Virginia Tech

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer warms up before the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Though he hasn't made his decision official, former Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer is headed to Virginia Tech. There he will reunite with Franklin, quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien and offensive coordinator Ty Howle (who coached tight ends).

Grunkemeyer never started a game for Franklin but developed a strong relationship with the head coach, particularly during the recruiting process. He also earned a further look from Franklin with his performance in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Two other former Nittany Lions also have committed to Franklin: freshman tight end Matt Henderson and freshman defensive end Daniel Jennings. Former Penn State tight end Luke Reynoles is expected to join the Hokies as well.

In other commitment news, cornerback Elliot Washington II is headed to Clemson, where he will play for former Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen. Defensive lineman Jaylen Harvey has committed to North Carolina, and offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier committed to Liberty.

Four more Cyclones commit to Penn State

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Chase Sowell walks off the field after the Cyclones defeat the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Campbell brought in not only two starting quarterbacks, including starter Rocco Becht, but also his top four pass-catchers from Iowa State. The latest is receiver Chase Sowell, whose brother Hunter also committed to Penn State. Here's a look at the newest Nittany Lions.

Chase Sowell: Sowell is the 54th-ranked player and 12th-ranked wide receiver in the 247Sports portal rankings. He was Iowa State's No. 2 receiver last season, catching 32 passes for 500 yards. Sowell (6-3, 210 pounds) helps fill the void as a big-bodied receiver who can stretch the field vertically.

Jamison Patton: The junior safety was a three-year player at Iowa State, starting nine games this past season. He made 48 tackles and tied for the team lead with two interceptions.

Zay Robinson: The freshman receiver played in three games, making one catch. Robinson (6-1 185 pounds) has speed and range and was a 3-star prospect in Iowa State's 2025 class. He chose the Cyclones over Missouri, Vanderbilt and Colorado.

Hunter Sowell: A freshman safety, Sowell played in one game, against Kansas, after committing to Campbell in December 2024.

What's next for the Nittany Lions?

Campbell likely isn't finished pulling players from Iowa State, which has 51 in the portal. He also has to finalize the coaching staff, which reportedly will include Christian Smith, Northwestern's defensive line. Smith played and worked for Campbell at Toledo and joined his first staff at Iowa State.

With Smith coming on board, keep an eye on Northwestern edge rusher Anto Saka, who entered the portal with 12 career sacks.

