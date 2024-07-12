Penn State Golfer Qualifies for U.S. Women's Amateur
Penn State senior Michelle Cox qualified for the U.S. Women's Amateur golf championship by earning medalist honors at a qualifying tournament in Bethesda, Maryland. Cox shot a 3-under round of 67 to top the field at the qualifier at Kenwood Golf and Country club. Cox will play in her first U.S. Women's Amateur.
"I grew up watching the U.S. Amateur on TV, it's such a cool event and being the first year I've qualified it means a lot to me and I'm excited about this opportunity," Cox said, according to a Penn State communications release. "I did a good job grinding out holes today. I hit some bad shots, but had a great day fighting out scores."
Cox was the only player in the field of 64 to finish the qualifying round under par. She made seven birdies during her round.
Cox, from Allentown, Pa., won her first college event last season at the Columbia Classic in Florida, where she tied a career-low score with a 5-under 67. Cox played in 10 events, scoring three top-10 finishes, and tied for 23rd at the Big Ten championships.
"I had a strong season at Penn State and it's been fun to build off that this summer and play some really good golf, it's really encouraging to see how much better my game is becoming," Cox said in the Penn State release. "I've been focusing on my putting and getting straighter off the tee, and I've seen my proximity to the hole improve as a result."
The U.S. Women's Amateur is scheduled for Aug. 5-11 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Olkahoma.
