Penn State's Haleigh Washington Named to 2024 USA Volleyball Olympic Team
Haleigh Washington, the former Penn State women's volleyball player who won a national championship with the Nittany Lions, will pursue another gold medal with Team USA. Washington was named to the 12-player team that seeks to defend its title at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Washington, 28, has been a member of the U.S. Women's National Team since 2018. She was named the top middle blocker at the Tokyo Olympics, where the USA won gold. Washington is among eight players from that championship team who will compete in Paris.
Washington was a three-time All-American at Penn State, helping the Nittany Lions to the 2014 NCAA title. Washington plays professional volleyball in Italy.
Former Penn State star Micha Hancock, who won a gold medal with Washington at the Tokyo Olympics, is an alternate for the 2024 U.S. team. Hancock and former Penn State player Ali Frantti are among five alternates named by USA volleyball. The team can take one alternate to Paris.
The U.S. women's team won its first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The team has six Olympic medals, winning silver in 1984, 2008 and 2012 and bronze in 1992 and 2016.
