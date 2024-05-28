Penn State Softball's Bridget Nemeth Named Freshman All-American
Bridget Nemeth, the freshman pitcher who guided Penn State softball to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 13 years, continues to line up awards. Nemeth, the Big Ten freshman of the year, landed on two freshman All-America teams announced Tuesday.
D1Softball and Softball America both named Nemeth to their freshman All-America teams. Nemeth, from Glendora, California, established a few benchmarks for Penn State softball this season. She became the program's first player to win a Big Ten individual award and the first to win any conference individual award since 1988. The first-team All-Big Ten pitcher earned the accolades through a dominant season.
Nemeth went 23-7, setting a Penn State single-season record for victories, and led the Big Ten in wins this season. She also paced the conference in innings pitched and tied for the Big Ten lead in saves (four). She atruck out 202 batters, third in the Big Ten, while shouldering 40 pitching appearances for the Nittany Lions.
Behind Nemeth's dominance on the mound, Penn State reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 and won 35 games. The Nittany Lions participated in the Bryan-College Station regional, going 1-2 with a win over Albany and a pair of losses to Texas State.
