Penn State's Katie Schumacher-Cawley Receives Standing Ovation at the ESPYs
Katie Schumacher-Cawley, the Penn State women's volleyball coach who inspired her team to the 2024 NCAA title, inspired the sports world Thursday night. Schumacher-Cawley received a standing ovation from an all-star crowd at the ESPY Awards, where she accepted the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. The award honors the late men's basketball coach Jim Valvano, who led North Carolina State to the 1983 NCAA title. Valvano died of cancer in 1993.
In her third season as Penn State's women's volleyball coach, Schumacher-Cawley led the NIttany Lions to the NCAA title while undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She did not miss a match or practice during the season, a feat that players called "inspirational" to their title run.
"I'm beyond humbled and truly grateful for this moment," Scchumacher-Cawley said in accepting the award. "This past year has been one I could have never imagined. It's been filled with challenges, with grit, with tears but also with perspective, purpose and unbelievable love. Cancer changed my life but it didn't take it. It didn't take my belief, it didn't take my spirit and it didn't take my team."
Penn State punctuated one of the great seasons, and great stories, of collegiate sports in 2024 when it defeated Louisville 3-1 for the 2024 NCAA women's volleyball championship. The Nittany Lions won their eighth NCAA title and first under Schumacher-Cawley, who was born and raised in the program. She succeeded the legendary Russ Rose in 2022, taking the Nittany Lions to the title in just her third season.
Schumacher-Cawley, 45, became the first female coach to win an NCAA women's volleyball championship and did so while undergoing chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer. Schumacher-Cawley revealed her diagnosis in the fall but did not miss a practice or match during season.
"I think with her doing everything she's doing, that helped us as a group also believe that we're capable of this," said Penn State's Jess Mruzik, who had 29 kills in the championship match. "Because everyone says they believe they can do this, but there aren't many people that truly, deeply know they can do this. She's just been an inspiration to us, and she's helped us believe that we can accomplish what we just accomplished."
In February, Penn State signed Schumacher-Cawley to a contract extension through the 2030 season. In announcing the extension, Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said that Schumacher-Cawley "demonstrated remarkable leadership" during the season.
"Her journey has resonated with so many, inspiring those who watched her guide the Nittany Lions," Kraft said in a statement.
ESPN produced this piece celebrating Schumacher-Cawley's story.