James Franklin Seemed to Troll Penn State With Cookie Choice on National Signing Day
There's no question that former Penn State head coach James Franklin has landed on his feet.
The ex-Nittany Lions head coach has hit the ground running at Virginia Tech, where the Hokies are closing in on a top 30 recruiting class under Franklin in just two weeks on the job.
Back at Penn State, things could be going better for athletic director Pat Kraft. Penn State has still yet to find a replacement for Franklin, as the school continues to swing-and-miss on potential candidates. The latest in the long line of almost head coaches for Penn State is BYU's Kalani Sitake, who was in discussions with Penn State to become the school's new program leader. Instead, Sitake re-upped with BYU and earned a lucrative contract extension, thanks in part to the commitment of funding from BYU super fan and Crumbl Cookie CEO Jason McGowan.
As Penn State whiffed on yet another potential hire, Franklin couldn't help himself on National Signing Day at Virginia Tech. The dessert of choice for the recruiting staff?
Crumbl Cookies, of course.
All's well that ends well for Franklin. As for Penn State, that's still yet to be determined.