Texas Rangers View Penn State's Michael Anderson as Intriguing Two-Way Prospect

Though Penn State baseball struggled to a 9-21 Big Ten record last season, the program produced one of its best players ever in Michael Anderson. And the Texas Rangers believe they got tremendous value in selecting Anderson in the fifth round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

The Rangers took Anderson with the 149th overall pick, doing so from an intriguing perspective. Texas drafted the All-American as a two-way player, though he made just two appearances and threw 1.2 innings for the Nittany Lions last season.

In Anderson, the Rangers are getting a first-team All-Big Ten player who set Penn State's single-season record for home runs (20) and produced a slash line of .358/.470/.742 in 50 games at designated hitter.

According to the Rangers, Anderson could need UCL surgery, but the scouting department was impressed that he threw 99 mph last fall. The Rangers themselves called Anderson an "intriguing developmental prospect."

“We drafted him knowing that he had an internal brace surgery," said Kip Fagg, the Rangers' senior director of amateur scouting. "We like him both as a hitter and a pitcher. Obviously, he's not going to be able to pitch for a while because he's going to have to rehab, and he'll probably end up hitting before he'll pitch.

"We're gonna go down the road as a two-way guy with Michael. We really like the kid, the talent, and we are excited to bring him out.”

Home Run King. All-American.@Rangers getting one of the best to ever put on a Penn State uniform.@Michael_A110 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/DYewnPGFYh — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) July 13, 2026

Anderson had a huge season for Penn State, becoming the first Nittany Lion to hit 20 home runs. He led the Big Ten and finished 18th nationally in OPS (1.212) and led the Big Ten in total bases. Anderson was second in the Big Ten in home runs and slugging percentage (.742) and fifth in on-base percentage. He broke yet another Penn State record by getting hit by a pitch 18 times.

Anderson is the first Nittany Lion drafted as a two-way player and Penn State's highest-drafted player since Matt Wood in 2022. Penn State has had 19 players selected among the first 10 rounds in six of the last eight MLB Drafts.

Two Penn State signees drafted

Congrats to signee @weingartnera13 getting selected in the sixth round by the White Sox!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/1hgb9Cu69X — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) July 12, 2026

Two Penn State signees were drafted as well. Alex Weingartner went in the sixth round to the Chicago White Sox, and Dalton Harper went in the 16th round to the Atlanta Braves.

Weingartner is a right-handed pitcher from New Jersey who is ranked as the No. 126 overall prospect, the No. 33 RHP and the No. 2 player in the state by Perfect Game. He also is the first Penn State signee draftd out of high school since former football player Lonnie White went to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021.

The White Sox selected Weingartner, the 2026 New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year, as an outfielder. Weingartner's brother Ryan played for Penn State and is in the St. Louis Cardinals' organization.

Weingartner is the first Penn State signee to be selected out of high school in the MLB Draft since Lonnie White (64th overall, Pittsburgh Pirates) in 2021. White signed with the Pirates and did not attend Penn State.

Harper, a catcher, was the 2026 NJCAA Division III Player of the Year at SUNY Niagara, which won the NJCAA Division III World Series. Harper put up huge numbers for SUNy Niagara, hitting ..556 with 17 home runs, 91 RBI and 85 runs.

Congrats to signee @Harper163 getting selected in the 16th round by the Braves!



Harper was the NJCAA D3 Player of the Year in 2026!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/amquCk2Q5g — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) July 12, 2026

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.