MLB Playoff Odds at All-Star Break: (Divisions up for Grabs in AL, Wild Card spot in NL)

We’re at the unofficial halfway mark of the MLB season with the MLB All-Star festivities taking place in Philadelphia this week.

The Phillies are one of a handful of teams whose playoff odds give them a great chance of playing into October this season.

The expanded playoffs have opened up a few spots to compete for down the standings, though, giving more teams a longer leash in the second half.

Let’s take a look at the 2026 MLB playoff odds for every team at the All-Star break.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

2026 American League Playoff Odds

Division Leaders

Tampa Bay Rays: -3000

Chicago White Sox: -115

Texas Rangers: -175

It wouldn’t be too surprising if we saw all three of these division leaders change hands by the end of the season.

The Rays will almost certainly still make the playoffs, as their odds imply over a 96% chance of advancing to the postseason, but they’re only three games up on the Yankees in the AL East.

The AL Central is even tighter. The White Sox and Guardians each have a .526 winning percentage, but Chicago has the edge thanks to a 4-3 record against Cleveland this season.

The Rangers are the only team over .500 in the AL West at 49-47. They can’t be too comfortable, though, with Seattle and Houston not too far behind.

Wild Card Race

New York Yankees: -3000

Cleveland Guardians: -245

Seattle Mariners: -230

Boston Red Sox: +145

Houston Astros: +210

Toronto Blue Jays: +220

Minnesota Twins: +290

Detroit Tigers: +300

Baltimore Orioles: +400

Athletics: +2200

Los Angeles Angels: +2800

Kansas City Royals: +2800

The Yankees, Guardians, and Mariners are all right behind the division leaders, so it’s no surprise that they’re expected to make the playoffs.

It is a bit interesting that the Guardians and Mariners have better odds than their division leaders, but these two teams have better track records and are built for the long haul more so than the White Sox and Rangers.

Only three teams are really drawing dead in the American League, as no team is out of a playoff spot by more than 10 games. In fact, the Athletics could go on a run to make up their 6.5-game deficit on a Wild Card spot.

That leaves six teams hoping to claim their spot in the postseason.

The Twins are currently deadlocked with the Mariners at 48-49, and the Red Sox are just 0.5 games back. The Astros, Orioles, Blue Jays, and Tigers are all within 3.5 games of the postseason as well.

This is going to be a race to see who can get over .500 and stay there heading into October. Even then, the six teams favored to make the playoffs could just hold onto their spots.

2026 National League Playoff Odds

Division Leaders

Los Angeles Dodgers: -20000

Milwaukee Brewers: -20000

Atlanta Braves: -1400

While the American League division leaders are still up in the air, these three National League leaders seem to be locked into a playoff spot.

The Dodgers are up 11.5 games on the Diamondbacks as they’re going to run away with the NL West this season.

The NL Central could see the Cubs make a run. Chicago is just five games behind Milwaukee at the All-Star break.

The Braves have to look back at both the Phillies and Marlins chasing them down in the NL East. Philadelphia is four games back with Miami surprisingly just four games back at the break.

Wild Card Race

Philadelphia Phillies: -900

Chicago Cubs: -525

Miami Marlins: +200

Arizona Diamondbacks: +225

Pittsburgh Pirates: +250

St. Louis Cardinals: +300

San Diego Padres: +300

Washington Nationals: +1200

Cincinnati Reds: +2200

San Francisco Giants: +2800

New York Mets: +2800

Colorado Rockies: +5000

While the AL has six teams with minus-odds to make the playoffs, the sixth playoff team in the NL is more up for grabs.

The Marlins currently hold the third Wild Card spot in the NL, 2.5 games back of the Cubs and 2.0 games back of the Phillies. However, they have to look over their shoulder just as much as they can look to leapfrog the teams ahead of them.

The Cardinals, Pirates, Diamondbacks, Padres, and Nationals are all within four games of the Marlins for the final Wild Card spot.

The only team out of that group that could realistically do some damage in the playoffs is probably the Padres. The Cardinals, Pirates, and Nationals aren’t quite there yet in their rebuilds, and I’m not going to completely count out the Diamondbacks after their second-half magic in recent years.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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