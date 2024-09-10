Penn State Football Player Charged With DUI
State College Police on Monday charged Penn State football player Amin Vanover with driving under the influence. Police charged Vanover with two misdemeanor counts of DUI of a controlled substance and cited him for driving an unregistered vehicle, according to online court records. Both misdemeanor counts are first-time offenses, according to court records. Vanover, 23, is a fifth-year senior who plays defensive end for the Nittany Lions.
The charges resulted from an alleged incident that occurred Aug. 8 in State College, according to court records. Statecollege.com, which obtained the affidavit of probable cause, reported that police stopped Vanover's car because of an a expired registration plate. In the affidavit, police wrote that the car smelled of marijuana and that Vanover's "pupils appeared to be bloodshot and sleepy."
Vanover, who was alone in the car, allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was arrested, the affidavit said. Vanover later submitted to a blood test at a local hospital, and the test was positive for THC, police wrote. According to Statecollege.com, Vanover told police that friends smoked marijuana in the car.
"We are aware of the charges against Amin Vanover. These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed. We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter," a Penn State Athletics spokesperson said in a statement.
Vanover is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 2. Vanover has played in Penn State's first two games, recording two tackles and one quarterback hurry.
Penn State has a bye this week. The Nittany Lions return action Sept. 21 at home against Kent State. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium.
More Penn State Football
Penn State playoff projections after Week 2
Penn State announces kickoff time for Kent State game
What they said after Penn State's win over Bowling Green
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.