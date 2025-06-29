Penn State Hockey: Charlie Cerrato, 2 Future Nittany Lions Selected in NHL Draft
Following an historic season, the Penn State men's hockey delivered a memorable showing at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. One current and three future Nittany Lions were selected, including the inaugural first-round draft pick in the program's history.
Defenseman Jackson Smith, who will join the Nittany Lions from the WHL next season, was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in Friday night's first round. Forward Charlie Cerrato, who was instrumental in Penn State making its first Frozen Four, was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in Saturday's second round.
Cerrato was the 49th overall pick and became the program's second-highest drafted player behind Smith. He also is the 18th player drafted in Penn State hockey history.
As a freshman, Cerrato delivered one of the best rookie seasons in Penn State hockey history. Cerrato, the team's freshman of the year, scored 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) to lead all Big Ten freshmen in each offensive category. He also ranked second nationally in points and assists and third in goals among freshmen.
Cerrato, who was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team, became the second Penn State player to score 40 points in his first season. He also ranks second among Penn State rookies in assists and tied for third in goals.
Two future Nittany Lions were selected later in the draft, giving Penn State a total of four draft picks. Kieren Dervin went in the third round (65th overall) to the Vancouver Canucks, and Kale Dach went in the seventh round (201st overall) to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Dervin, a 6-1 center, spent time last season with the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL and St. Andrew's College. Dach produced 87 points in 54 games for the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the BCHL last season. Both will play junior hockey in the CHL next season before enrolling at Penn State.
Penn State has been riding a hot streak since January, when the team rebounded from a winless start to the Big Ten season to make the Frozen Four for the first time in program history. Gadowsky left St. Louis, site of the Frozen Four, energized about the program's future.
"I think we're more hopeful because of the lesson that the program learned," Gadowsky said at the Frozen Four. "And the lesson that we learned isn't something you can read about and just say, 'OK, we got it.' You can't. You really need to go through it. And the fact that we were so far back, so left for dead and came back to make the Frozen Four, is something I don't think any of these guys are ever going to forget. I know I'm not. I'm really grateful to be part of this group because of that lesson."