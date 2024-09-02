Penn State's Drew Allar Unleashes His 'Swagger' Against West Virginia

𝘋𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦



James Franklin liked a reporter using the word so much that it led to a playful back and forth 😊#B1GFootball x @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/aaoTLbmzAs